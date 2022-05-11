Jade Wins the Fastest Growing Company Bronze Stevie® Award 2022, American Business Awards, Second Year in a Row

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fastestgrowing–Jade has been announced the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the year under 2500 employees category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.





The company has been recognized by Stevie Awards for exceptional performance in the areas of business growth, customer service and innovation.

Jade Global has over 350 clients across various industries including high tech, healthcare, banking, government, education, hospitality, retail, travel and more. By leveraging the power of strategic partnerships and industry-leading technologies, Jade enables business owners to take control of their business’s IT management processes, ultimately maximizing efficiency. The company has experienced explosive growth in recent years, acquiring Fortune 500 clients and 99% client retention rate due to its focus on customer centricity.

“As we continue to grow each year and expand our horizons, it is humbling to be recognized for our growth by an organization as impressive as the American Business Awards. The Stevies honor the best in business and the people behind those organizations. Jade shares this honor with our employees, family and friends that have helped make it possible. With a bold vision and a relentless commitment to its clients, Jade has disrupted the technology industry and earned a loyal customer base”, said Karan Yaramada, CEO, Jade.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Jade Global

Jade Global is a premier technology advisory, software services and managed services company started in 2003. We are headquartered in San Jose, California with U.S offices in Philadelphia, and Canada, India, and Europe. Learn more about Jade at https://www.jadeglobal.com/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

