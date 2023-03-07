Jade Global Is Now a Great Place To Work Certified

PUNE, Maharashtra–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jade has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from February 2023 to February 2024)! Jade has created a great place to work for all its employees by excelling in the five dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Jade has also been certified by Great Place to Work® in the USA, and for India, for the second year.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and insights to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

“At Jade, we strongly believe that our strength comes from our people, and we respect and embrace our differences. We are an inclusive company that empowers each other to achieve our highest potential,” says Karan Yaramada, Founder & CEO at Jade Global. “I wish to express my gratitude to all our employees for their dedication, hard work, and participation in the GPTW survey. Their feedback and engagement helped us achieve high ratings in nearly all aspects of the survey. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to building a great company where all our employees feel valued, supported, and included.”

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

About Jade Global

Jade has been an eminent Technology Partner to digital enterprises for two decades. Jade caters to businesses across 11 locations worldwide. It has delivered 2600+ technology projects to 400+ customers, achieving 99% customer retention. Jade is the certified partner of leading technology platforms innovating solutions through Cloud, ERP, CRM, and Intelligent Automation.

