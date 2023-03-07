Jade Global Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jade Global is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the United States. The prestigious award is based entirely on employees’ experience working at Jade. This year, 94% of employees said it is a great place to work – 37 points higher than the average U.S. company. They feel management is highly competent and ethical at running the business, making them feel welcome when they join Jade. Also, they shared that management trusts its people to do an excellent job without looking over their shoulders.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Jade Global is one of the country’s best companies to work for.”

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said Karan Yaramada, CEO of Jade. “Our employees are the backbone of our company, and we strive to create a work environment that supports their personal and professional growth. Continuous learning and development have always been a big focus at Jade. This certification is a testament to our commitment to our employees and their success.”

Jade has also been certified as Great Place to Work in India for the second time.

Jade Global is an eminent Technology Partner to digital enterprises. Jade caters to businesses across 11 locations worldwide. It has delivered 2600+ technology projects to 400+ customers, achieving 99% customer retention. The company is the certified partner of leading technology platforms innovating solutions through Cloud, ERP, CRM, and Intelligent Automation.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Over 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply annually for Great Place to Work-Certified.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and insights to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

