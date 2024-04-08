JACK Entertainment Selects Konami Gaming as its Exclusive Casino Management System Partner

Ohio-based gaming operator brings leading SYNKROS tech to guests and clubJACK members









LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JACK Entertainment LLC announced the selection of Konami Gaming, Inc.’s SYNKROS® to power industry-leading systems technology across its 1.5 million square feet of casino entertainment space. The Ohio-based gaming operator’s portfolio includes a combined 2,600+ gaming machines and 85 table games at JACK Cleveland Casino in downtown Cleveland, and at JACK Thistledown Racino, located approximately 10 miles to the southeast. This new SYNKROS launch empowers guests to take advantage of seamless clubJACK loyalty rewards at any JACK Entertainment gaming location, with specialized offers, awards, and bonus events updated in real-time.

“As one of the region’s premier entertainment destinations, JACK remains dedicated to providing unparalleled guest experiences by embracing cutting-edge advancements and innovations,” said Van Baltz, senior vice president & chief information officer for JACK Entertainment. “Our collaboration with Konami underscores this commitment, as we aim to engage more guests with exciting and rewarding experiences, leveraging their reliable and cutting-edge systems.”

“Since opening as Ohio’s first full-service casino, JACK Entertainment has operated with a focus on creating extraordinary moments for guests. The technology that powers the gaming enterprise is an important piece in creating unique engagement opportunities for guests and ensuring a smooth player experience, which Konami is excited to support through this key SYNKROS launch,” said Randy Caron, vice president of systems sales at Konami Gaming, Inc.

Through the new systems installation, targeted player rewards and offers are created, automated, deployed, and tracked through SYNKROS’ robust single environment. System-delivered casino drawings and tournament events can also be delivered digitally to players directly at the game machine.

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS’ award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About JACK Entertainment LLC

JACK Entertainment LLC is a Cleveland-based urban gaming company that owns and operates the gaming properties JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino, as well as the 500,000-square-foot Higbee Building featuring 9 floors of office space. The JACK gaming portfolio includes over 1,400 team members, 14 bars and restaurants, and more than 1.5 million square feet of regional casino entertainment space, including more than 2,600 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 85 table games featuring blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, pai gow, poker and more. Approximately 5 million guests visit JACK properties each year, generating over $350 million in revenue. For more information, visit jackentertainment.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of casino games and technology for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® casino management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

