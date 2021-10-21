Home Business Wire Jacada Becomes Part of Uniphore Technologies as Acquisition is Completed
Jacada Becomes Part of Uniphore Technologies as Acquisition is Completed

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Jacada–Jacada Ltd., a leading provider of real-time agent assist solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Uniphore Technologies, the leader in Conversational Automation, in an all-cash transaction. The intent to acquire was previously announced on July 27, 2021, and Jacada’s shareholders voted their shares in favor of the transaction on September 20, 2021.

With the completion of the acquisition, Jacada becomes a privately-held company, and its ordinary shares ceased trading and will no longer be quoted in the Pink Sheets market of the OTC Markets Group.

With the transaction closing, the Jacada team and products become part of Uniphore, to deliver industry-leading products and services for global customers.

Jacada shareholders are requested not to send in their ordinary share certificates until they receive instructions from the paying agent for the acquisition. If you were a Jacada shareholder immediately prior to the closing of the acquisition, you will soon receive a letter of transmittal with detailed instructions regarding the transfer of your Jacada ordinary shares held in book entry form or surrender of Jacada share certificates, as applicable, and any other required documentation needed from you in order to receive your portion of the acquisition consideration.

