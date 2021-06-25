J2 Global to Participate in One Investor Conference in July

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading internet information and services company, today announced its participation in one investor conference in July.

Details of the conference are as follows:

CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

Location: Virtual

Date and time: July 13, 2021, 2:20pm (ET)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cjs3/jcom/1591915

About J2 Global®

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

Contacts

Scott Turicchi



(800) 577-1790



J2 Global, Inc.



investor@j2.com