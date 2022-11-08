ixlayer Taps Industry Veteran Alecia Pritchett as Chief Growth Officer

Promotion of Pritchett to newly created c-suite role signals spike in company growth trajectory

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ixlayer, the leading platform for health testing, announces today the promotion of digital health and diagnostic lab testing expert Alecia Pritchett to Chief Growth Officer (CGO). As CGO, Alecia will lead the corporate strategy and business development teams to further the movement of making health testing more accessible and affordable.

“Alecia is a proven leader, strategist and diagnostic lab industry expert. Her knowledge and talent has been an asset to ixlayer since the beginning and this promotion will accelerate the advancements of the health testing industry,” said Pouria Sanae, ixlayer’s Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder.

Alecia started her career in the lab, where she helped drive efforts to introduce cutting-edge genetic testing solutions. She transitioned from the lab to the clinical side, leading business development at a major physician network. At PWNHealth, she built the infrastructure required to launch diagnostics in the consumer space. With her broad experience with clinical teams and deep understanding of the lab, Alecia joined ixlayer in 2019 to transform the remote lab testing industry.

“Alecia sees the diagnostic lab testing industry from all sides – from inside the lab, the consumer and patient point of view, as well as the large clinical organization perspective and that sets her apart,” said Sanae. “She’s shaping the future and understands the importance of partnering with brands. Alecia knows this business inside and out and is passionate about furthering our mission of making health testing more accessible.”

As a graduate of the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center School of Health Professions in Cytogenetics, Alecia’s academic and professional experience make her uniquely qualified to accelerate the adoption of health testing. In 2022, Pritchett was named a Top 25 Women Leader in Consumer HealthTech of 2022.

ixlayer is redefining next generation patient experiences for lab testing and better health outcomes. We make it easy for people to test outside of clinical settings and take proactive steps towards better health. We partner with payors, retail pharmacies, direct-to-consumer brands, biopharma, health systems, and telehealth providers to create configurable solutions for their patients, all under their own brand. ixlayer’s platform enables patient-friendly digital experiences, 1000s of testing options and seamless integration with our customers and lab partners. ixlayer is the infrastructure for millions of diagnostic tests for partners including the United States Coast Guard, Stanford Health, Salesforce, and multiple national health plans. Learn more at https://ixlayer.com/

