IVP 2021 in Review – Breakout Performance with 15 IPOs and $1.8 Billion Fund to Serve Hypergrowth Companies

Notably, Coinbase’s direct listing culminated as the largest US company opening in Nasdaq’s history as well as one of the largest capital market transactions ever. In addition, Wise became the first company to go public through a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange. And while IVP celebrated those successes, the firm pushed forward by announcing 16 new investments in high growth enterprise and consumer technology companies. In total, the firm’s portfolio companies raised over $12 billion in follow-on financings in this calendar year.

Listed below are 2021 highlights.

$1.8 Billion Later-Stage Venture Capital and Growth Equity Fund

IVP announced the closing of IVP XVII, a $1.8 billion later-stage venture capital and growth equity fund. The new fund follows the recent success of IVP XVI, a $1.5 billion fund formed in 2018. IVP XVII is the largest fund raised in the firm’s 41-year history and brings the firm’s cumulative committed capital to $8.7 billion.

Since its inception in 1980, IVP has been committed to supporting innovation at the growth stage and partnering closely with exceptional management teams of category-defining companies like Amplitude, Attentive, Coinbase, CrowdStrike, Datadog, Grammarly, Hopin, Klarna, Slack, Snap, Supercell, Twitter, UiPath, Wise, and ZipRecruiter.

IPOs, Direct Listings, and SPACs in 2021:

HashiCorp (HCP), a multi- cloud infrastructure automation software company, went public in December. IVP made its initial investment in HashiCorp in October 2018 and it became the 130th company from IVP’s portfolio to go public.

Nextdoor (KIND), the neighborhood network, became publicly traded in November. IVP made its initial investment in September 2019.

NerdWallet (NRDS), a provider of trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information, went public in November. IVP made its initial investment in January 2015.

Amplitude (AMPL), a pioneer in digital optimization, went public in September via a direct listing. IVP made its initial investment in June 2017.

Robinhood (HOOD), a retail investment platform, went public in July. IVP made its initial investment in May 2020.

Wise (WISE), the international money transfer platform, went public in July via a direct listing. IVP made its initial investment in August 2017.

LegalZoom (LZ), an online platform for legal and compliance solutions, went public in June. IVP made its initial investment in March 2011.

SoFi (SOFI), a digital personal finance company, became publicly traded in June. IVP made its initial investment in January 2015.

ZipRecruiter (ZIP), a job search platform, went public in May via a direct listing. IVP made its initial investment in August 2014.

The Honest Company (HNST), a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, went public in May. IVP made its initial investment in September 2011.

UiPath (PATH), an enterprise automation software company, went public in April. IVP made its initial investment in September 2018.

Coinbase (COIN), a cryptocurrency trading platform, went public in April via a direct listing. IVP made its initial investment in July 2017.

Compass (COMP), a real estate technology company, went public in April. IVP made its initial investment in September 2015.

Hims & Hers (HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform, became publicly traded in January. IVP made its initial investment in January 2018.

New IVP Investments Announced in 2021:

Ajaib, an Indonesian online stock trading platform

Aledade, a primary care physician platform

Cribl, the leading observability pipeline company

Dream Games, a mobile games company

FightCamp, the at-home boxing and kickboxing leader in connected fitness

Figma, the collaborative interface design tool

Found, the modern weight care platform

FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange

Hello Heart, the best-in-class heart health digital therapeutics solution

Papaya Global, a workforce management platform

Paper, the leading software provider of 24/7 high dosage tutoring

Productiv, the leading SaaS management platform

Superhuman, the fastest email experience ever made

TaxBit, a tax and accounting software provider for the digital economy

Veriff, a global identity verification provider

Large Follow-On Rounds in 2021:

Aiven, an open-source cloud infrastructure software platform, raised $160 million

Amplitude, the digital optimization system provider, raised $150 million

Attentive, a personalized mobile messaging SaaS platform for brands, raised $470 million

Brex, the financial OS for the next generation of business, raised $425 million

Checkr, a leading HR technology company powering the future of work, raised $250 million

CircleCI, a continuous integration and delivery platform, raised $100 million

Dataminr, a real-time information discovery platform, raised $475 million

Discord, an all-in-one voice and text chat platform, raised $500 million

Eightfold.ai, the creator of the first Talent Intelligence platform, raised $220 million

G2, the largest software marketplace , raised $157 million

H1, a global network for the healthcare industry, raised $100 million

Harness, a software delivery platform, raised $115 million

Hopin, an enterprise-scale shared experiences software platform, raised $850 million

Klarna, an online payments provider, raised $1.6 billion

KeepTruckin, a fleet management technology provider, raised $190 million

Lyra Health, a comprehensive mental health care benefits provider, raised $387 million

MasterClass, an online education platform, raised $225 million

Niantic, a developer of the planet-scale AR platform, raised $300 million

Papaya Global, a workforce management platform, raised $250 million

Podium, a communication and payments platform for local businesses, raised $201 million

Robinhood, a retail investment platform, raised $3.4 billion

Tala, the world’s most accessible financial services provider, raised $145 million

Skydio, the autonomous flight company, raised $170 million

UiPath, an enterprise automation software company, raised $750 million

WHOOP, the human performance company, raised $200 million

Industry Recognition

In 2021, Inc. named IVP to its Founder-Friendly list. Venture Capital Journal included IVP on their VCJ 50 List ranking the largest venture fundraisers over the past five years, and GrowthCap recognized IVP as #9 on their Top 25 Growth Equity Firms list.

In addition, Forbes recognized Tom Loverro as one of the 100 Best Venture Capital Investors on its Midas List. Steve Harrick, Eric Liaw, and Tom Loverro were named to the 2021 GrowthCap’s Top 25 Software Investors List, demonstrating deep software sector expertise.

IVP Promotions and New Hires

IVP bolstered its team with several promotions and new additions during 2021. IVP promoted Louisa Xu, Jason Kong, James Black, and Karthik Ramakrishnan. These well-deserved promotions are reflective of their contributions in identifying and scaling the highest quality hypergrowth companies. In addition, Shreyas Garg, Joanne Shang, and Blair Shane joined IVP’s team, bringing additional investor and go-to-market experience to the firm.

2022 is poised to be a year where IVP renews its commitment to hypergrowth companies with the potential to define and lead their markets.

