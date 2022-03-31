Ivenix to be Acquired by Fresenius Kabi

Transaction Designed to Transform Advanced Infusion Care

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ivenixinc—Ivenix, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Fresenius Kabi, a global health care leader specializing in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. Ivenix’s advanced infusion system combined with Fresenius Kabi’s intravenous fluids and infusion therapy offerings will bring a comprehensive portfolio of infusion products to U.S. hospitals. The purchase price will be a combination of US$240 million upfront payment and milestone payments linked to achievements of commercial and operating targets.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close by mid-2022.

The transaction is designed to:

Create a comprehensive portfolio that joins the industry’s most advanced infusion pump technology with the newest source of intravenous fluids, infusion supplies and accessories.

Accelerate operational and commercial growth and scale providing a platform for rapid expansion.

Build on a shared culture of exceptional customer service.

Establish Fresenius Kabi as a leader in the approximately $5 billion infusion segment.

This pivotal transaction will accelerate innovation, expand our combined infusion therapy portfolio and enhance our infusion capabilities, resulting in improved medication safety and operational efficiency.

“We’re very pleased to partner with Fresenius Kabi, a leading global health care company. Together, we intend to transform the standard of care for North American health care providers and patients by providing the highest level of safe and effective integrated infusion care,” said Jorgen B. Hansen, Ivenix’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Ivenix Infusion System includes a large-volume infusion pump with administration sets, infusion management tools, and analytics to inform care and advance efficiency. Ivenix centered the system around the patient and clinician and designed it to reduce infusion-related errors and drive down the total cost of ownership. After receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, Ivenix successfully launched the infusion system in 2021.

“Combining Ivenix’s expertise in pump technology and software with our infrastructure, portfolio, and presence in hospital settings represents an ideal opportunity. We intend to scale the launch of Ivenix’s next-generation infusion system while driving growth opportunities in the United States. With today’s announcement, Fresenius Kabi expects to create a leading, comprehensive infusion therapy offering,” said Michael Sen, President and CEO, Fresenius Kabi.

About Ivenix

Ivenix, Inc. is a medical technology company with a vision to eliminate infusion-related patient harm. The company was founded to develop innovative solutions that transform infusion delivery. Ivenix designed an infusion system from the ground up to streamline medication delivery and bring infusion technology into the digital age. The Ivenix Infusion System includes a large-volume infusion pump supported by a robust infusion management system designed to set new standards in simplicity, intelligence, and reliability. For more information, visit ivenix.com. The Ivenix Infusion System is cleared by the FDA.

