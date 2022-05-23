Ivanti’s Leslie Alore and Leigh Lebow Named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

CRN celebrates these leaders for their constant dedication to channel excellence

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Leslie Alore, Global Vice President of Growth Marketing, and Leigh Lebow, Senior Director of Partner Marketing, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022.

This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

As the Global VP of Growth Marketing at Ivanti, Alore has built the team responsible for creating a leading-edge, predictable, and scalable growth engine that delivers world-class marketing campaigns and memorable customer and partner experiences that help drive revenue. Her team’s remit includes direct marketing to customers around the world as well as marketing to, through and with Ivanti’s extensive partner community. Alore was recognized by Integrate as a 2021 Precision Demand Game Changer as a result of leading her team to early adoption of Precision Demand Marketing techniques.

Previously, Alore spent seven years with Iron Mountain, working in multiple international leadership roles, including marketing operations, demand and field marketing, enterprise strategy, and innovation. She has held various global marketing roles in the data center industry with Savvis (CenturyLink), and in the research industry with J.D. Power and Associates. She earned her MBA from Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration in Troy, Michigan in 2014.

“It’s an honor to be named to the Women of the Channel list. I came to Ivanti to establish the Growth Marketing function, transforming previously siloed disciplines into a high-performing integrated team,” Alore said. “And I’m so proud of the efforts of my team. They are harnessing best practices, a completely new tech stack, and leading-edge techniques to drive revenue through both direct and channel growth vectors. They are locking arms and achieving great outcomes in a way that lifts everyone up.”

As the Senior Director of Partner Marketing, Lebow has been instrumental in the integration of acquired companies and their partners into the Ivanti global partner program, enabling partners to expand their opportunities and gain access to a larger portfolio of solutions. She has also helped to open new avenues to revenue, expand benefits, and more. With over 20 years in the channel in various roles that have focused on partner marketing, partner enablement and partner operations, Lebow is dedicated to providing partners with the tools and resources they need to meet and exceed their sales goals. Lebow has been previously recognized by CRN’s Women of the Channel.

“I’m passionate about supporting my team and ensuring they provide excellent support to partners and their sales counterparts,” said Lebow. “It’s their collaboration and camaraderie that makes this all worth it. I’m proud of the partner program we have built together, and I look forward to continuing to build and improve on it. At Ivanti, we are all committed to continuously developing initiatives that improve our engagement with partners and help them to grow their businesses.”

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership.

“The tireless work that these women do has far-reaching impact for both Ivanti and our partners,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO of Ivanti. “We congratulate them on their much-deserved recognition and inclusion on this list. They both have a strong passion for building diverse global teams and helping them make a measurable, lasting difference through best-in-class integrated marketing techniques that harness direct and channel growth vectors. We are honored to have such accomplished women serving as mentors and leaders at Ivanti and helping to grow our global business.”

CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

