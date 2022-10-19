Ivanti’s CPO Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala recognized as a 2022 CyberScoop 50 Cybersecurity Visionary

Dr. Mukkamala recognized due to his significant impact on the cybersecurity industry

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that CyberScoop 50 had named Ivanti Chief Product Officer Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala a Cybersecurity Visionary.

“I’m honored to be recognized by CyberScoop as a Cybersecurity Visionary. I was nominated alongside some of the best and brightest in the industry, and it is a true honor to receive this award,” Dr. Mukkamala said. “I’m so thankful for colleagues past and present who took the time to vote for me.”

The CyberScoop 50 Awards celebrate and honor the accomplishments of cybersecurity leaders in both the public and private sectors who are responsible for protecting vital networks, information and critical infrastructure. The Cybersecurity Visionary award recognizes the people driving positive change and making the most significant impact across the entire sector.

“Through their hard work, ingenuity, and creativity, they aim to fend off hackers, stay ahead of adversaries and protect American networks,” CyberScoop states on its CyberScoop 50 awards page.

Dr. Mukkamala is a recognized authority in artificial intelligence (AI) and neural networks communities with more than 20 years of experience in developing first-to-market solutions and using computational analysis to proactively defend against the cybercrime industry. Prior to joining Ivanti, Dr. Mukkamala was the CEO of Risksense (acquired by Ivanti). Other past experience includes, serving as the Chief Strategy Officer and CTO for a think tank that advised the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Intelligence Community that developed Computational Analysis of Cyber Terrorism Against the U.S. (CACTUS), Support Vectors Intrusion Detection, Behavior Risk Analysis of Vicious Executables (BRAVE), and the Strike Team Program. He also holds a patent on Intelligent Agents for Distributed Intrusion Detection System and Method of Practicing.

“Sri is the epitome of a Cybersecurity Visionary, and this recognition is well earned,” said Ivanti CEO Jeff Abbott. “His accomplishments have been significant throughout his career and in his time at Ivanti. We congratulate him on this honor.”

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace™ possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive and work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

