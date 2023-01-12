Ivanti Wavelink Puts Partners First With New Portal

Ivanti Wavelink continues its investment in its partner community and reinforces its commitment to enabling partners to grow their business

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced the launch of its new fully enabled Partner Portal, a personalized, role-based experience that provides automation of the partner life cycle and streamlines business processes.

The Partner Portal is a marketing platform that enhances partner marketing efforts by co-branding professionally packaged marketing campaigns at zero cost. It provides partners with a single location to access sales collateral, sales enablement and technical certification courses, deal registration, marketing tools and more.

“Our partners are a critical part of our business, and we are committed to investing in them,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. “We are focusing on creating greater value for our partners and user community by providing the tools and resources they need to be successful.”

The Partner Portal provides a one-stop shop for all Wavelink-related content, tools, and resources across all roles. It also offers a marketing platform to support partner lead generation and demand efforts and enables partners to create and personalize every campaign.

The Ivanti Wavelink Partner Program was designed to help put partners first. Wavelink partners receive exclusive access to resources, tools, and connections to rapidly grow their business with market-leading solutions to customers of every size around the globe. Wavelink is consistently increasing our investment in our partnerships by offering more benefits and support through the partner program.

For more information on the Ivanti Wavelink solutions, please visit our website.

About Ivanti Wavelink:

Ivanti Wavelink is a global leader in supply chain solutions that focus on task worker operational excellence in business-critical environments. Over 25,000 customers have deployed Ivanti Wavelink solutions to accelerate warehouse operations, reduce risks, and increase productivity through intelligent insights and automation. Our market-leading mobile enterprise platform, combined with our innovative mobile and IIoT solutions, can enhance task worker productivity at the edge and drive efficiency and profit to the bottom line. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, a global technology company that enables and secures the Everywhere Workplace. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink

