Ivanti Wavelink Now Integrates Ivanti Neurons for MDM into Supply Chain Solutions

This cloud-based modern device management solution delivers Android Enterprise and simplified app deployment for rugged mobile devices across your supply chain

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced the integration of Ivanti Neurons for MDM, a cloud-based modern device management solution that can secure and manage any device, any OS, anywhere across your supply chain operation throughout its lifecycle. With this launch Ivanti Neurons for MDM can now manage rugged mobile devices.

Recommended and integrated with Android Enterprise, Zebra LifeGuard, and StageNow, Ivanti Neurons for MDM detects, manages, and secures traditional, smart, and rugged devices in a single platform with automation AI that helps maximize technology and user uptime.

“Ivanti Neurons for MDM gives you visibility to know that your devices are updated and in operating condition, so your task workers are productive all shift long,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. “Additionally, software — including apps running on our Velocity platform — is easily deployed, updated, and configured, which helps reduce support tickets and technology failure-based downtime.”

Unlike alternative mobile device management solutions that support a limited set of device types and require “swivel-chair” management across multiple platforms to manage different endpoints, Ivanti Neurons for MDM consolidates all endpoint management into a single platform, making asset tracking, managing, and securing all devices across an organization easier with visibility and control from a single unified console. This includes traditional laptops, smart devices, rugged mobile computers, wearables, rugged smartphones and tablets.

Supply chain operations have no time for downtime. Ivanti Neurons for MDM supports simplified device staging and management of applications that power worker productivity. It also reduces risk through device firmware, operating system and application updates that aid vulnerability patching and reduce software-driven support requests. Organizations also have the option to add protection against known and unknown (zero-day) threats with Ivanti Neurons for MDM as part of the Ivanti Neurons platform. Additionally, Ivanti Neurons for MDM builds on the strength of Ivanti Neurons for UEM and enables a smooth upgrade from Avalanche or any other MDM solution.

“Supply chain security has become a target for threat actors, and manufacturers need to prepare against breaches. A lack of visibility of device and software update data can leave companies open to ransomware attacks,” Black said. “Ivanti Neurons for MDM helps reduce risks by managing updates across firmware, operating systems, and apps, and ensuring that devices are running at peak performance, giving workers the best opportunity to deliver for the business.”

About Ivanti Wavelink:

Ivanti Wavelink is a global leader in supply chain solutions that focus on task worker operational excellence in business-critical environments. Over 25,000 customers have deployed Ivanti Wavelink solutions to accelerate warehouse operations, reduce risks, and increase productivity through intelligent insights and automation. Our market-leading mobile enterprise platform, combined with our innovative mobile and IIoT solutions, can enhance task worker productivity at the edge and drive efficiency and profit to the bottom line. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, a global technology company that enables and secures the Everywhere Workplace. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink

