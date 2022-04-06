Ivanti Wavelink ANZ Awarded Honeywell ISV Partner of the Year for 2021

The ISV Partner of the Year Awards Recognizes Vendors for their Innovative Solutions and Significant Contributions to the ISV Partner Program

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced that it has been recognized by Honeywell as the 2021 ISV Partner of the Year for ANZ. Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company known for its wide range of products that create safety and convenience for people around the world. And the annual awards program recognizes top software vendors for their innovative solutions and significant contributions to customers around the world.

The partnership between the two companies, which began in 2016, empowers joint customers and channel partners to connect mobile devices to multiple Warehouse Management System (WMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) providers through a single seamless solution. With the acceleration of digital transformation within the supply chain during COVID, the combined solution from Honeywell’s Android-based mobile devices and Ivanti Wavelink’s mobile enterprise applications enables warehouses to meet high customer demand by fulfilling orders in a timely manner. The outcomes are improved accuracy and operational efficiencies without modifying or replacing legacy backend systems or adding additional infrastructure or costs.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Honeywell as the 2021 ISV Partner of the Year for ANZ,” said Brandon Black, senior vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. “Our partnership with Honeywell has enabled us to improve the service experience for our customers by delivering solutions that help meet demand and solve supply chain challenges. The combined solution quickly integrates with existing WMS or ERP providers, while optimizing business operations and enabling task workers with technology to improve productivity and safety. We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the entire Honeywell team, and we look forward to continuing our close relationship with them as well as with our partners in the ISV program.”

“Ivanti has been a pleasure to deal with since we launched the ISV program,” said Luke Terrell, ANZ channel manager, Honeywell. “They have been proactive, creative, and fun in their approach to working with Honeywell as an ISV and importantly how to maximize leads through to the partner community. They are a well-deserved winner of ISV partner of the year for 2021 and looking forward to what 2022 brings!”

About Ivanti Wavelink:

Ivanti Wavelink is a global leader in supply chain solutions that focus on task worker operational excellence in business-critical environments. Over 25,000 customers have deployed Ivanti Wavelink solutions to accelerate warehouse operations, reduce risks, and increase productivity through intelligent insights and automation. Our market-leading mobile enterprise platform, combined with our innovative mobile and IIoT solutions, can enhance task worker productivity at the edge and drive efficiency and profit to the bottom line. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, a global technology company that enables and secures the Everywhere Workplace. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink

