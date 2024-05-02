Ivanti Recognized as a Leader in GigaOm’s 2024 Radar Report for Unified Endpoint Management

In addition, Ivanti was named an outperformer in the report.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, has been recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm’s 2024 Radar Report for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). GigaOm produces Radar reports to compare the most prominent vendors in a specific market and provides guidance to enterprises regarding how to evaluate and choose between the vendors.





In GigaOm’s evaluation of Ivanti UEM it notes the following: “This is an extremely capable platform that scored well across all of our metrics, making it a Leader in our report. Its broad portfolio of capabilities also marked it as a Platform Play vendor. Its rate of innovation and strong adoption of emerging technologies such as endpoint experience and automation marked it as an Outperformer in the Innovation half of the chart.”

Ivanti Neurons for UEM offers IT departments a comprehensive, single pane of glass view into their devices to efficiently discover, manage and secure all endpoints. Designed to streamline and simplify IT operations, Ivanti Neurons for UEM offers real-time intelligence into the health, security, and performance of devices, improving IT efficiency and optimizing resources by automating routine device repair tasks and providing actionable and contextual insight.

“Given the critical role that UEM plays in today’s IT landscape, we are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in this domain,” says Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, Ivanti Chief Product Officer. “With the increasing complexity and diversity of endpoints, UEM has become an indispensable solution for organizations worldwide. Our team is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to address the evolving needs of enterprises globally.”

Ivanti Neurons for UEM enables IT professionals to:

Manage any device securely from mobile to traditionally managed devices on a network to cloud and edge.

and edge. Minimize risks by reducing insider breaches and unauthorized access.

Proactively detect and resolve endpoint issues, before employees report them.

Click here to learn more about Ivanti Neurons for UEM and request a demo or free trial. To access a complimentary copy of the report, click here.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Contacts

Press Contact

Ivanti



press@ivanti.com