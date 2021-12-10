Ivanti Named an Overall Unified Endpoint Management Leader by KuppingerCole Analysts

Ivanti recognized for Product, Innovation and Market Leadership

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that it has been ranked as an Overall Unified Endpoint Management Leader in the KuppingerCole 2021 “Leadership Compass: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)”1 report.

The report evaluated 16 vendors across three leadership categories: Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership and Market Leadership. Ivanti earned its ranking as an Overall UEM Leader because of its combined strengths across all three leadership categories.

The report noted, “Ivanti appears in all leadership segments of this UEM Leadership Compass. Overall, Ivanti Neurons for UEM solution offers a well-balanced and flexible UEM offering that should be on the shortlist for organizations considering deploying UEM solutions.”

“It’s an honor to be named an Overall UEM Leader by KuppingerCole. This is further validation of our product strategy and forward momentum in the market,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “As more organizations continue moving to hybrid work environments, UEM has never been more critical to both IT staff and employees. Ivanti’s UEM platform makes it possible for IT teams to manage all devices from Windows to macOS, iOS to Android and beyond to IoT, so employees everywhere can get their work done in the most secure manner possible. We will continue to innovate and add more automation to our platform to further help organizations gain control over their IT investments in the Everywhere Workplace, while delivering personalized end user experiences.”

Ivanti Neurons for UEM enables IT administrators to gather detailed device data in real time, automate software and OS deployments, personalize workspace environments, and proactively fix end user issues. It increases employee productivity, simplifies device management, and improves security posture by providing complete visibility into an organization’s entire asset estate and delivering automation across a broad range of devices, including Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, Linux, Unix, iOS, Android and IoT devices. Ivanti Neurons for UEM also integrates with the company’s enterprise service management (ESM) and Zero Trust security solutions, providing a single pane of glass for enterprises to self-heal and self-secure devices, as well as self-service end users proactively, predictably, and autonomously.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, zero-trust security, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

