Ivanti Named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools

Ivanti Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for Ivanti Neurons for Digital Experience

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and Security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, was named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.





“For us, this recognition from Gartner as a Visionary serves as validation to Ivanti’s innovative approach, vision and roadmap. It motivates us to continue building great products for even greater success in the future,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, Chief Product Officer, Ivanti. “With our holistic platform that provides a single pane of glass to measure and improve Digital Employee Experience (DEX), we bring a unique value proposition to the market.”

Ivanti Neurons for Digital Experience equips IT teams with the actionable insights and intelligent automation to proactively detect and resolve IT issues along with security vulnerabilities while providing better digital employee experiences and business outcomes. It gives real-time contextual insights into the devices and applications employees rely on for Everywhere Work and proactively monitors health to optimize for best performance and experience. It collects technology performance and usage data from endpoints, sentiment from employees and organizational context from workplace analytics. The solution then applies machine learning and automation to provide actionable insights that drive self-healing remediation to improve IT efficiency and employee productivity.

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

To view a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report and learn more about Ivanti’s Strengths and Cautions along with other provider offerings, please visit here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

