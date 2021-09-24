Ivanti Launches Bespoke Partner Onboarding Service at Annual EMEA Partner Roadshow

Ivanti reignites partner relations with further reseller integration

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announces a white glove service to assist its partners in navigating its expanding portfolio of security offerings and unlocking new sales opportunities. The initiative will be presented to partners at Ivanti’s annual EMEA Partner Roadshow – its first in-person event since the pandemic and its recent acquisitions.

The first event of the series will take place in London on Thursday 23rd September, to initiate the engagement of resellers of Ivanti Security Solutions Group (formerly Pulse Secure) with the full spectrum of Ivanti’s integrated security product portfolio.

Ivanti’s white glove service will deliver a personalised onboarding experience to resellers and act as a “how to sell” guide to Ivanti’s industry leading mobile device management and IT asset management solutions. Currently, Ivanti Security Solutions Group partners supply customers with Zero Trust Network Access, remote access, and network access control. Enrolling in this white glove service will expand partners’ addressable markets with a diversified product portfolio. This includes patch and vulnerability management, risk assessment, Zero Sign On capabilities, device discovery, device visibility, full IT service management support and more.

Alan Finden, EMEA Channels Director, Ivanti Security Group, said: “ The threat landscape has become increasingly hard for organisations to navigate. Hacks and breaches are becoming more sophisticated, while simultaneously increasing in frequency. As companies attempt to navigate this myriad of threats, IT teams are drowning in an ever-increasing number of IT and security tools. It is clear something needs to change, and an integrated approach is needed.

“ Through its recent acquisitions, including Pulse Secure, MobileIron, Cherwell and RiskSense, Ivanti has created a holistic zero trust security and IT service architecture to solve the problems presented to the Everywhere Workplace. Partners have the opportunity to join us on that journey and deliver an end-to-end security solution that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets. Our onboarding service paired with our new incentives programme will enable our partners to access Ivanti’s full security portfolio so that they can offer their customers an integrated security stack.”

The EMEA Partner Roadshow agenda has been built specifically for partners. Alan will be joined by colleagues Stuart Robson-Frisby, Director EMEA Channels – Ivanti Core Products, and Jonathan Hallet, VP of EMEA Sales for Security Solutions, to discuss the expanding security portfolio, the Ivanti Partner Programme in more detail and to demonstrate the capabilities of Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access. Please see the below for additional dates:

London, September 23rd, Hilton Heathrow



Madrid, October 5th, Novotel Madrid Central



Paris, October 7th, Hilton Paris Opera



Utrecht, TBC



Stockholm, TBC



Dubai, TBC

For more details of the EMEA Partner Roadshow in your region please contact your local Ivanti representative or ipn@ivanti.com.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, zero-trust security, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 78 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Contacts

Jenny Pfleiderer



jenny.pfleiderer@ivanti.com