Ivanti Expands Advantage Learning Services for Improved Customer Support

Ivanti integrates guided learning and expands subscription course options as part of its ongoing commitment to provide a superior customer experience.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announces the expansion of Ivanti Advantage Learning as part of its ongoing commitment to provide a superior experience for customers and partners. The expansion of Advantage Learning includes:

Ivanti Guided Learning combines the flexibility and convenience of self-paced learning with the personalization that comes with live instructor-led sessions to help users make the most of their deployment of Enterprise Service management, Unified Endpoint management, security solutions, and Management Information solutions.

“Our Ivanti Advantage Learning team takes a proactive, deep-dive approach to customer service. From enterprise-level strategy to IT-level troubleshooting and beyond, our experts work alongside you to ensure that your Ivanti solutions are delivering game-changing results for you, your workforce and your business,” said Al Arun, Chief Customer Officer at Ivanti. “Advantage Learning ensures our solutions deliver exceptional experiences over the entire lifecycle of your partnership with us.”

At Ivanti we believe we are better together, which is why we remain committed to our customers by ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to maximize their technology and provide superior employee experiences. Our goal is to provide our customers and partners with a great experience and to bring meaningful value to their organization to significantly improve their operations and bottom line.

Visit Ivanti Advantage Learning to supercharge your team with ours to ensure that your Ivanti solutions are delivering game-changing results for you, your workforce and your business.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive and work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company's industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 38,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work.

