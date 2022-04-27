Ivanti Continues to Build Industry Leading Organization by Hiring Former Avaya and CA Leader Dennis Kozak as Chief Operating Officer

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, is continuing the company’s growth strategy by naming industry veteran Dennis Kozak as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective April 25, 2022. As COO, Dennis will oversee Ivanti marketing, global sales, customer experience and operations. Ivanti, the company known for enabling and securing the Everywhere Workplace, is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., TA Associates, and Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC (together with their affiliates, “Clearlake”, “TA,” and “Charlesbank”).

Mr. Kozak, has a successful track record of driving sales growth, establishing top-tier partnerships, integrating acquisitions – all while achieving operational excellence through innovation and cultural transformations. He will bring tremendous value to Ivanti as it continues to evolve and grow and fulfil its mission of enabling and securing the Everywhere Workplace.

“Dennis’ track record of helping organizations in a similar growth pattern to Ivanti will be beneficial for us this year as we continue executing on our mission to secure and enable the Everywhere Workplace,” said Jeff Abbott, Ivanti CEO. “With the momentum from five acquisitions over the past 16 months, Dennis will provide operational excellence and best practices to further catapult Ivanti to the next level. Our ultimate goals are to help our customers and partners achieve their business outcomes while providing an incredible opportunity for our employees to flourish. Dennis is the right executive to lead this mission.”

Mr. Kozak has more than 25 years of experience driving strategy and sales while developing relationships to further an organization’s goals. Most recently, Mr. Kozak served in leadership roles in Avaya and prior to that, 23 years with CA Technologies, where he led organizations such as global sales, global channel sales and strategy, sales operations and global transformation to deliver a next generation portfolio strategy. His experience, vision and focus are a direct match for the next evolution of Ivanti.

Mr. Kozak brings a wealth of channel experience to advance Ivanti’s partner program momentum. As part of his role as head of global channels at Avaya, he drove approximately 70% of their total revenue. In the role, Dennis led worldwide channel sales and strategy, driving growth and profitability by supporting the success of an extensive global network of partners, distributors and resellers, while delivering enablement programs to recruit, educate, and empower all partner routes to market for on-premises, private and public cloud solutions.

“I have been watching Ivanti for some time and have been incredibly impressed with Jeff’s leadership, the team’s passion and knowledge, and the company’s vision for improving the experience of IT and employees in this Everywhere Workplace environment,” said Mr. Kozak. “I saw where my experience and background could add value in the company’s next evolution and wanted to be a part of it. I am incredibly excited to be joining this team.”

