Home Business Wire ITT to Present at Gabelli Funds 32nd Annual Pump, Valve, and Water...
Business Wire

ITT to Present at Gabelli Funds 32nd Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium on February 24th

di Business Wire

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 21, 2022– ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais will present at the Gabelli Funds 32nd Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.itt.com/investors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

Contacts

Media:
Kellie Harris

+1 914-641-2103

kellie.harris@itt.com

Investors:
Mark Macaluso

+1 914-641-2064

mark.macaluso@itt.com

Articoli correlati

Jam City to Drop Champions: Ascension NFTs This Week, Announces Price and Holder Perks

Business Wire Business Wire -
Limited release of 10,000 Prime Eternals to be sold in whitelist-only private sale on Feb. 24 and public sale...
Continua a leggere

Funnel Raises $36M Series B to Help Apartment Operators Stop Managing Renters with Property Management Software

Business Wire Business Wire -
Funding, led by RET Ventures alongside industry leaders, supports Funnel’s disruption of legacy property management sector with new renter-centric...
Continua a leggere

Menlo Security Featured on CRN’s 2022 Security 100 List

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRNSecurity100--Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Facebook Reels

Facebook Reels, lancio globale: c’è anche l’Italia

Digitale