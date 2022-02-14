Home Business Wire ITT to Present at Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference...
ITT to Present at Citi’s 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 24th

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 14, 2022 — ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais will present at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. ET.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.itt.com/investors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

Kellie Harris

+1 914-641-2103

kellie.harris@itt.com

Mark Macaluso

+1 914-641-2064

mark.macaluso@itt.com

 

