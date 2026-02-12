ITT Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences in February

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 12, 2026-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced its participation at investor conferences hosted by Barclays and Gabelli in February 2026.

Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais will present at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Feb. 17 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Additionally, both will present at the Gabelli 36th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Feb. 26 in New York at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed at http://investors.itt.com.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

ITT-E

Media:

Phil Terrigno

+1 914-641-2143

phil.terrigno@itt.com

Investors:

Carleen Salvage

+1 914-304-1630

carleen.salvage@itt.com