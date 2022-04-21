It’s Time to Thrive: Higher Logic Launches New Member Platform

Powerful member experiences made simple for associations with Higher Logic Thrive

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#higherlogicthrive–Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, announces the launch of Higher Logic Thrive. Focused on the specific needs of associations, Higher Logic Thrive Platform is a new member experience solution that provides a powerful, but simple approach to community, marketing, and member management.

“Each feature of the Higher Logic Thrive Platform has been carefully curated to meet the existing and future needs of associations and their members by bringing together community and marketing solutions with member management services and making it the core of an association’s engagement strategy,” states James Wiley, EVP association market and chief product officer at Higher Logic. “The past couple of years have further amplified the need for digital connectivity and the Higher Logic Thrive Platform provides much-needed relief to teams struggling to manage that connectivity in a streamlined platform.”

Higher Logic Thrive Platform gives associations the opportunity to make a positive impact on the entire member lifecycle with an updated and intuitive online community, robust marketing and communication tools boasting an industry-leading 98% email deliverability rate, and member subscription management all in one integrated, easy-to-use platform. As an added benefit, the platform is designed so users can get started immediately with pre-defined association use cases ready to go.

The Higher Logic Thrive Platform will continue its long tradition of integrating with existing association management systems (AMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) software. It will also include many of the critical member management solutions that associations require, giving them the opportunity to further streamline and simplify their technology.

“As the association for association executives, we are in the unique position to hear ongoing conversations surrounding the challenges that not only our teams, but members face, and the specific challenge of creating a technology platform that truly engages members. The new Higher Logic Thrive Platform brings the power of engagement to the center of the member experience while supporting the key business processes that associations need, all in one platform. It is refreshing to see this continued innovation from Higher Logic, and we look forward to the possibilities of Higher Logic Thrive,” adds Reggie Henry, CAE, chief information and engagement officer at ASAE.

For more information on Higher Logic Thrive, visit thrive.higherlogic.com.

