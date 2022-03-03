Itron Collaborates with Utilismart Corporation to Bring End-to-End Metering Solution for Canadian and U.S. Utilities

Combination of Itron’s Electric Cellular-based Meters with Utilismart’s Analytics Solution Offers Complete Data Management Solution

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMI–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced a collaboration with Utilismart Corporation, a provider of meter data management-driven analytics, to deliver end-to-end solutions to Canadian and U.S. electric utilities. Cooperative and municipal electric utilities can benefit from Utilismart’s turn-key solution that consists of project management, cellular data and meter data reading services and secure customer web portals.

The collaboration between Itron and Utilismart bridges the gap between Automated Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). Combining Itron’s electric cellular meters with Utilismart’s turn-key solution, utilities or consumers can benefit from the collaboration with the following use-cases:

Utilities with an existing AMR system that does not provide the data necessary for complex industrial billing, such as interval billing data.

Utilities with commercial/industrial customers who require daily consumption usage data and the presentment of that data for operational decisions.

Utilities with AMR or AMI systems without voltage measurement capability who are implementing a conservation voltage reduction or volt- VAR optimization program by dropping in bellwether meters for near real-time voltage information needed for system control.

Industrial customers who wish to sub-meter their processes and have that data collected and available in a presentment tool. As an example, a utility with a large campus facility or processes that operate as cost centers under a single utility billing meter. With sub-metering, they can enable cost allocation by cost center.

“This collaboration fills the gap that small-sized utilities are facing between AMR and AMI solutions and offers an alternative, fully hosted and operated meter reading and data presentment model that also addresses growing submetering needs. Now, utilities will have a complete data management solution that can support automation of business processes and present the information for enhanced business decision-making,” said Miro Karlicic, vice president, business development and innovation at Utilismart Corporation. “Our work with Itron broadens our offerings, deepens our expertise and ensures that utilities have consumption data from each point of their distribution network.”

“Itron is committed to collaborating with industry leaders like Utilismart to better equip small-sized utilities with detailed analytics on their energy consumption that will guide future decisions as well as assist in streamlining operations,” said Tammy Zucco, area vice president of the America’s indirect sales at Itron. “The combination of Itron’s electric cellular meters with Utilismart’s platform presents utilities with options to use this technology, especially for those who have fewer AMI metering endpoints. We are looking forward to offering this solution to our North American customers.”

About Utilismart

Utilismart Corporation’s Digital Utility Platform provides utility analytics tools that enable distribution utilities to embark on their digital transformation journey and help transform them into Distribution Systems Operators and energy services companies. Utilismart’s innovative solutions enhance the distribution grid visibility, management and planning, creating operational and cost efficiencies. Our business process automation and revolutionary consumer engagement capabilities set the standard for customer excellence and provide a platform for accelerated renewable and green technologies adoption.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

