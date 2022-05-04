Itron and Yokogawa Electric Corporation Reduce Water Loss in India

Utility Takes Advantage of Itron’s Water Operations Management Solution to Decrease Non-Revenue Water Losses in the City of Satna

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Itron–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that Yokogawa India Ltd. (Yokogawa), an affiliate of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, has deployed Itron’s Water Operations Management solution in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, India. The Water Operations Management solution is part of the Satna Smart City project, where Satna Smart City Development Limited (SSCDL) helps monitor and reduce water loss in the city’s water transmission network. Satna is leveraging their existing infrastructure to detect and prevent non-revenue water losses easily with the solution and taking advantage of its SCADA data with Itron’s hydraulic modelling to optimize the network, identify leaks and help with water demand fluctuations.

Yokogawa, which is a leading global provider of industrial automation and test and measurement solution in 61 countries, signed a five-year agreement to utilize the Water Operations Management solution. To better manage, conserve and optimize water operations for Satna, a major city in the state of Madya Pradesh, Yokogawa, deployed Itron’s Water Operations Management solution across its water treatment plants, tanks, underground reservoirs, water pump houses and across 200 kilometers of bulk water supply networks. Included in this territory, Yokogawa is taking advantage of Itron’s hydraulic modelling to simulate the effects of increase and decreased demand in water, opening and closing of valves and pressure reduction optimization.

Deploying Itron’s Water Operations Management solution supports the SSCDL vision to restructure Satna into a smart, compact and vibrant hub that provides diverse economic opportunities for varied skill levels by leveraging its resource-based economy. Itron’s solution benefits the City of Satna as it can help reduce operating costs, manage assets effectively and ultimately decrease non-revenue water losses. Itron’s solutions enables visibility into the health of the water distribution network at any point in time, recommending appropriate actions to take depending on the root cause of the issues.

“Satna was selected to become a smart city by India’s Smart Cities Mission of Government. To bring this vision to life, we believe Itron’s industry expertise, knowledge of end-to-end solutions and its Water Operations Management solution align well with India’s vision to harness technology to lead to smart outcomes, including reducing water loss,” said Shashanka Sheshadri, deputy general manager of projects at Yokogawa. “The technology leveraged in Itron’s Water Operations Management solution will provide the City of Satna with operational visibility so it can identify where and when high amounts of water is lost in its distribution network.”

“From bursts, leaks and more, Itron’s Water Operations Management solution brings data onto one single platform and helps utilities identify, prioritize and take action to reduce non-revenue water in their distribution network. This will be a key step towards water digitalization for the City of Satna,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “As Yokogawa is an industry leader in SCADA systems, our collaboration allows for a seamless integration under one platform to better visualize the water supply system for Satna. We are excited to work together with Yokogawa as this is one of the first water analytical platforms deployed for water loss management in one of India’s smart cities. With Itron’s solutions, we can help Yokogawa achieve their desired outcomes by delivering measurable results focused on addressing non-revenue water reduction. We are looking forward to the next five years and the water operation transformation for the City of Satna.”

