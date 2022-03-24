itopia Launches Ready-to-Code Cloud Environments for Remote- and Hybrid-work Developers

Neustar and 8base to deploy new itopia solution for Google Cloud Platform as itopia joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–itopia, a leading cloud orchestration and automation solution provider, is launching itopia Spaces, its fully-managed, ready-to-code cloud environments for software developers. Designed to enable distributed teams to work more productively and securely, itopia Spaces let developers launch cloud workspaces in a browser – preconfigured with all dependencies – while companies actively prevent code exfiltration with precise and configurable security controls.

Launch customers for the new service include Neustar and 8base, which are deploying the solution across hundreds of software developers.

“We have software developers around the globe. Improving their productivity while protecting the security of our code base in today’s hybrid work environment is crucial to us,” said Albert Santalo, Founder and CEO of 8base. “itopia helps us ship products faster and more securely, without disrupting our existing developer workflows.”

itopia Spaces provide a modern software development environment that better aligns with how developers want to work. In a recent survey by Harness, 74% of developers said they want to continue working remotely, even after the pandemic. With itopia, instead of spending days setting up and maintaining multiple environments and struggling with hardware compatibility, developers simply choose their IDE and start creating code in the cloud in seconds.

The solution is based on Selkies, the open-source, cloud-native streaming platform created in partnership with Google Cloud. itopia now offers the platform as a fully-managed service to enterprises and global system integrators to make secure coding an engaging experience.

“The rise of today’s hybrid work environment has many organizations reevaluating the approach to remote developer work,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships, Google Cloud. “We’re pleased to have itopia Spaces available on Google Cloud Marketplace to help customers and their developer teams securely create and launch new products – regardless of where they may be working from.”

itopia also announced it is joining the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. The announcement comes as part of itopia’s deepening connection to the cloud computing community, and the Kubernetes and open-source ecosystems, serving as a strong endorsement of itopia’s vision to simplify hybrid work for software teams.

“As software organizations have increasingly distributed workforces, it is necessary to onboard remote developers quickly and ensure they have everything they need to be productive from any location,” said Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. “We are thrilled that itopia has joined CNCF to bring its expertise in distributed workforce technology to the cloud native ecosystem and look forward to driving innovation together.”

itopia Spaces is available to any company today via itopiaspaces.com or on the Google Cloud Marketplace with a 14-day trial available.

About itopia

itopia makes hybrid work radically better by providing secure access to applications in a web browser. From distributed employees to software developers to students, itopia removes the complexity and reduces the cost of delivering the cloud software, applications and infrastructure that people need to be productive and secure in a work-from-anywhere world. itopia’s customers include leading companies in financial services, retail, contact center / BPO, software development, education, healthcare, telco, and manufacturing. For more information, visit itopia.com.

