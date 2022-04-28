Iteris Awarded $1.5 Million Subcontract to Operate and Manage Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Countywide Signal Priority System for LA Metro

Program will Operate and Manage LA Metro’s NextGen Countywide Signal Priority System as Part of Largest Project of its Kind in the Nation

Iteris will operate and manage connected countywide signal priority technology for the Greater LA area, which serves more than 10 million residents, covering over 83 square miles of Los Angeles County communities.

Project represents Iteris’ commitment to leveraging vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) technology and cloud -enabled managed services to improve safety, efficiency and sustainability for public transit networks nationwide.

Program brings total of Iteris managed and operated transit signal priority intersections to over 600 signalized intersections in the region.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $1.5 million subcontract by HNTB Corporation to provide operations, maintenance and management services for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) NextGen Countywide signal priority (CSP) system, representing the continued adoption of Iteris’ mobility consulting services in southern California, a key geographic market.





Under the terms of the subcontract agreement, Iteris will operate and manage LA Metro’s vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X)-enabled CSP system on an ongoing basis.

The CSP system, which Iteris designed, implemented, integrated and managed, under previous contracts with LA Metro dating back to 2008, is the largest signal priority project in the nation, and brings total deployments of Iteris’ CSP connected bus solutions to over 600 signalized intersections in the region.

The V2X-enabled CSP system will leverage existing on-bus priority request systems that incorporate GPS-based automatic vehicle location equipment, wireless communications and advanced intersection traffic controller technologies that provide intersection-based priority granting capabilities.

“We are excited to support our work on this important smart mobility infrastructure initiative with LA Metro in the operations and maintenance phase of the Countywide Signal Priority Program,” said Steven Bradley, regional vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. “Improving safety, efficiency and sustainability for all modes of transportation is a priority for Iteris, and our continued involvement in this program is a testament to the efficiency of our vehicle-to-infrastructure approach to mitigate traffic congestion and improve the environment throughout southern California metropolitan areas, as well as nationwide.”

LA Metro is one of the largest public transportation agencies in the country, serving more than 10 million residents, covering over 83 square miles of Los Angeles County communities.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and the benefits and capabilities of our services and solutions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services and products in a cost-efficient manner; our ability to introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings in the transportation industry; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures, such as competitors’ patent coverage and claims; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

