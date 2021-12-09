ITCC – Be Recognized as an IT Certification Innovator

ITCC Innovation Award: Call for Submissions Open Now!

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nominations are now being accepted for the Information Technology Certification Council’s (ITCC) Innovation Award. This annual award serves to recognize leadership initiatives that have positively impacted your company or the IT certification industry. If you or someone you know has added value to a product, service, or initiative within the industry, we encourage your submissions.

“Innovation is a key part of any healthy IT certification program. ITCC would like to recognize and elevate organizations in the certification industry that are driving the overall industry forward through their innovation.” – Jedi Hammond, ITCC Chair

Submission Qualifications:

Implementation of an innovative test, process, or service within the past two years

The product, service, or initiative must produce value for one or more stakeholders within the IT certification industry, such as, but not limited to:



– Increased security of a test



– Resulted in a new method for evaluating competencies



– Improved convenience or market access to your certification program



– Enhanced the respect and demand for certified professionals

Open to companies and individuals in the IT certification industry (ITCC membership is not required)

Please complete the first page of the submission form and email to info@itcertcouncil.org.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, January 14th, 2022. The award presentation will take place at the ITCC Spring Member Meeting.

For information on the ITCC Innovation Award and past award winners like Certiverse, HPE, SAP, and IBM, please visit the Innovation Award page found on the ITCC website.

About ITCC

The IT Certification Council (ITCC) is a nonprofit organization committed to growing and promoting professional IT certifications.

Our core purpose is to support the industry and our member companies by marketing the value of certification, promoting exam security, furthering innovation, and establishing and sharing industry best practices.

Founded in 2007, ITCC is a community of 45+ of the most respected companies in the IT certification industry.

Learn more at www.itcertcouncil.org.

