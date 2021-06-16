ITC Secure Launches In-House Identity and Access Practice and Next-Generation Cyber Maturity Management Capability

New capabilities address the increase in complexities faced by CISOs to manage identity and access, and to make business risk tangible at board-level and included as part of their cyber security strategies

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ITC Secure (ITC), a leading advisory-led cyber security services company, today announces its new in-house identity and access management practice together with NAVIGATOR, a next generation cloud-based cyber maturity management digital tool, as part of its integrated delivery model for cyber security.

Designed to address the complexities CISOs often face in managing their cyber security journeys, these two new additions strengthen ITC Secure’s integrated delivery model for cyber security – a unified suite of solutions that gives businesses access to the best of cyber security skills, technology and governance.

Gartner recently predicted that by 2023, 75% of cloud security failures will result from inadequate management of identities, access, and privileges, up from 50% in 20201. Recognising that identity is the new perimeter, ITC’s new identity and access management practice will enrich the company’s existing cyber consulting capabilities and its broader solutions portfolio by putting identity at the core of its services. Based on the principle of Zero Trust, ITC customers will be confident that their users, apps and devices will have the right access to the right data for the right time.

Although a core component, identity and access management is just one aspect of a comprehensive security strategy. To truly create a resilient enterprise, a crucial first-step in managing cyber risk is to understand it and then to have a plan to mitigate it. With the introduction of NAVIGATOR, ITC customers will now be able to visualise cyber maturity and compliance levels across their business at the touch of a button. Business exposure to risk and business value is made tangible for CISOs through to board-level executives.

GeneraLife, an international fertility group, is an early adopter of ITC’s NAVIGATOR.

Eduardo Cano, Chief Digital Officer, GeneraLife said “NAVIGATOR not only presents the output and findings from our cyber assessment in a clear and concise visual dashboard, but it enables us to understand what levels of risk are currently carried throughout each area of the business. It further enables us to prioritise and track progress against remediation actions and maintain a continuous approach to improving our cyber maturity.”

NAVIGATOR is powered by ITC’s partners Centraleyes.

Yair Solow, CEO of Centraleyes said “This unique partnership is the perfect balance of great technology and services. Pairing ITC Secure’s MSSP expertise together with the most advanced risk management platform, powered by Centraleyes, organisations will be provided with unparalleled cyber risk and compliance coverage. With ITC we are working together to make this world a safer place.”

Commenting on today’s announcement, Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive, ITC Secure said “Digital adoption continues to accelerate, driven by changing work structures and business models. With the introduction of our identity and access management practice and NAVIGATOR, we continue to enhance our capabilities to provide our customers access to a unified suite of solutions that can be tailored to their cyber security requirements, at the right time, as part of our integrated delivery model.”

ITC takes an advisory-led approach to cyber security. At the heart of this approach sits PULSE, powered by Microsoft Azure Sentinel.

More than just SIEM, PULSE is a SIEM-based platform with SOAR capabilities that integrates specialist knowledge and expertise. With ITC’s specialist cyber consultants, highly accredited SOC analysts, technical architects and engineers and customer success team that delivers exceptional service management, PULSE delivers real-time visibility, proactive intelligence, 24×7 operations and intelligent insight, powered by NAVIGATOR.

By connecting to PULSE, customers have access to a unified suite of managed security solutions and specialist consulting capabilities that can be tailored based on specific business challenges and budget, no matter where they are on their cyber maturity journey. These range from Secure Networking, Vulnerability Intelligence, Behavioural Analytics, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Threat Intelligence, Third-Party Risk Management through to Identity and Access Management – with expert cyber consultancy and professional services via ITC’s Cyber Advisory throughout a customer’s journey.

ITC will launch these services at a virtual event that will focus on what customers can expect from these new offerings and the challenges they aim to address.

All services under ITC’s integrated delivery model are available to customers now.

To find out more about ITC’s integrated delivery model for cyber security and its unified suite of solutions please visit here.

ITC Secure is an advisory-led cyber security services company.

We have a 25+ year track record of delivering business-critical services to over 300 blue-chip organisations – bringing together the best minds in security, a relentless focus on customer service and advanced technological expertise to help businesses succeed.

With our integrated delivery model, proprietary platform and customer-first mindset, we work as an extension of your team throughout your cyber journey and always think not only about you, but also your customers and the reputation of your brand.

ITC Secure is headquartered in London, UK. With a dynamic balance of the best in people, technology and governance, we make cyber resilience your competitive advantage.

To learn more about ITC Secure, please visit www.itcsecure.com or email us at enquiries@itcsecure.com.

LinkedIn: ITC Secure / Twitter: @ITC_secure

About Centraleyes:



Centraleyes is an advanced cloud-based (GRC) integrated cyber risk management platform. Centraleyes gives organizations the unparalleled ability to automate and orchestrate their entire cyber risk and compliance processes in a single pane of glass.

The platform addresses three primary use cases of internal risk and compliance, supply chain and vendor risk and executive reporting. Centraleyes provides an exceptional ability to quantify and mitigate cyber risks in a dynamic and effective way, utilizing smart surveys and questionnaires, live threat intelligence feeds and automated remediation planning.

Organizations that deploy Centraleyes, save time and resources while increasing their cyber resilience. It is truly cyber risk management reimagined.

1 Gartner: Managing Privileged Access in Cloud Infrastructure, June 9 2020

