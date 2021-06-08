Home Business Wire ITC Secure Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)
ITC Secure Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

MISA nomination enables close collaboration between members and demonstrates long-term commitment to the Microsoft relationship

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ITC Secure (ITC), a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) and specialist cyber advisory firm, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

This announcement follows the recent successes of ITC achieving Microsoft Gold Partner competencies for Security in May 2021 and Cloud Platform in November 2020.

Mark Weait, CRO, ITC Secure said “At ITC, we acknowledge the critical role that close collaboration and information sharing plays in driving business success. We are extremely proud to join MISA and work with other top experts across the community, share threat intelligence and enhance our solution offerings. Our collective global intelligence will enable us to continue to protect our customers and our customers’ customers.”

Admiral Mike Mullen, Chairman, ITC Secure (US) said “We are thrilled to see ITC achieve industry recognition for excellence from Microsoft once again. We continue to mature our relationship with Microsoft and demonstrate commitment to its best-in-class technology.”

André Pienaar, Founder, C5 Capital added “This nomination to MISA further positions ITC in Microsoft’s partner ecosystem and as a global cyber security defender and leader in managed security services.”

Customers will benefit from ITC’s ecosystem of managed security services: including security information and event management (SIEM), powered by Microsoft Azure Sentinel and managed detection and response (MDR), powered by Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Providing scalable, cloud-native solutions, businesses will be more equipped to tackle today’s rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Mandana Javaheri, Director of Business Strategy, Microsoft Security Partner Development said “I am pleased to have ITC Secure join us as a partner in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cyber security industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers.”

For more information on how ITC Secure integrates with Microsoft, please visit us in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About ITC Secure:

ITC, backed by C5 Capital, is a full-service cyber security solutions provider founded in 1995 and headquartered in London.

At the heart of ITC’s cyber services is a 24-hour manned Security Operations Centre. From this centre of excellence, ITC’s teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organisations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation.

ITC’s cyber advisors support customers from London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organisations and helping them make the right security investment choices.

ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cyber security solutions to organisations in over 180 countries.

ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.

Website: itcsecure.com / LinkedIn: ITC Secure / Twitter: @ITC_secure

Sophia Casimir at sophia.casimir@itcsecure.com

Business Wire -
Business Wire -
Business Wire -
