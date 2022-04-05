Italy: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: Space to Increase by 57% and Power to Increase by 59% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Italy: Data Centre Landscape – 2022 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

There are well over fifty third-party Data Centre Facilities in Italy, with the majority based in Milan, rather than in the capital which is typically the main hub for DCs in Europe.

The analyst forecasts the Italian Data Centre space to increase by 57 percent and power by 59 percent over the four-year period from the beginning of 2022 until the beginning of 2026.

The Italian Data Centre market has been transformed over the past few years, with the entry of new large wholesale Hyperscale Data Centre facilities in the Milan area (including Aruba Cloud, DATA4 Group and Stack EMEA (SuperNAP) – now called Stack Infrastructure

This new report covers the Italian Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Power raised Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues – 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Italy

Summary Box – Italian Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Italy

Key Italian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Italian Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Italian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2022 to 2026)

Italian Data Centre Power costs – in Euro per kWH

The Key Italian Data Centre Clusters

Italian Data Centre Pricing Forecast – in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Italian Data Centre Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Italian Public Cloud Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Italian Data Centre Market

Italian Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Aruba Cloud

DATA4 Group

Irideos Avalon

Stack EMEA (SuperNAP)

Telecom Italia Rome (Acilia)

