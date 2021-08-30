Italy Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2021-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Italy Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Italy data center market to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% during the period 2021-2026.

Italy’s data center market is currently witnessing investments in seven facilities expected to be operational in the next 2-4 years. Over USD 2.6 billion will be invested in the development of data centers across the country during 2021-2026. IoT and AI are also being implemented in smart cities being developed in the country. The Smart City Association Italy promotes sharing a smart community vision based on sustainability in the market.

The report considers the present scenario of the Italy data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

ITALY DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

The increase in the number of internet users will lead to more data generation, creating data traffic. Rapid development in connectivity and adoption of cloud and IoT is a strong enabler for the growth of the data center market in Italy.

and IoT is a strong enabler for the growth of the data center market in Italy. In 2020, the total investment in the Italian data center market was over USD 2 billion, with Milan being one of the most preferred locations for investments in the country.

In terms of power capacity, data centers in the country added a power capacity of 46 MW in 2020.

The adoption of submarine cables will boost Italy data center market due to the growing demand for hyperscale capacity.

Colocation service providers witnessed a strong uptake for their data center spaces by existing customers owing to the growth of COVID-19-induced demand in the country.

The rise in digital transformation strategies and the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises are likely to increase cloud server adoption.

Most facilities in the country are equipped with N+1 redundancy of UPS systems which can increase to up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements.

Majority of the data centers in the country are adopting free cooling systems, using evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air/water side economizers, and adiabatic coolers, which will help the market growth for innovative duct systems.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

Milan is one of the major data center markets in the country, led by a strong base of hyperscale operators and colocation service providers.

In 2020, AWS signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) of around 66 MW with two Engie’s solar PV farms in Southern Italy.

Growing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring in facilities monitored /switched PDUs will experience strong adoption in the country.

Vendors such as Atos, Cisco, HPE, DELL, Nutanix, and NetApp have substantial market share.

Smart cities are being built in Tor Vergata and the Ostiense neighborhood in Rome, among other places in Italy.

The deployment of 5G across major cities in Italy, such as Rome, Naples, Turin, and Bari, will increase the demand for data computation and data storage from connected devices across businesses and consumer segments.

across major cities in Italy, such as Rome, Naples, Turin, and Bari, will increase the demand for data computation and data storage from connected devices across businesses and consumer segments. Italy has attracted investments from major cloud service providers as well. Currently, AWS has five edge facilities in Italy (three in Milan, one in Palermo, and one in Rome). In 2020, AWS opened its AWS Europe (Milan) Region in Italy

The government has been taking various initiatives to create free trade zones and special economic zones across the country, which will benefit industries and enterprises in terms of tax reduction and reduction of admission and submission charges. SEZs have been established in Genoa, Sicily, Campania, Calabria, Puglia, and other such regions.

ITALY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, and IBM are some of the IT infrastructure providers in the Italy data center industry.

Investments from hyperscale providers will become the primary driver for revenue generation for general contractors and sub-contractors in the market.

Intesa Sanpaolo has signed an MoU with Google, along with Telecom Italia to provide the bank with cloud services from two cloud regions to be built by Google in Turin, using Telecom Italia’s data centers.

