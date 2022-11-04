It Takes Two, Critically-Acclaimed Co-Op Action Adventure Game, Launches on Nintendo Switch Today

Play the 2021 Game of the Year with a Friend for Free with Friend’s Pass, Now Featuring Additional Language Voice-Overs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) released It Takes Two, winner of over 90 awards including The Game Awards and DICE’s Game of the Year, on Nintendo Switch™*. Developed by BAFTA award-winning Hazelight Studios, optimized for the Nintendo Switch by veteran studio Turn Me Up Games and published under the EA Originals label, the release allows more players to experience It Takes Two’s gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges, fantastical story and acclaimed co-op experience. The Nintendo Switch version brings new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages.

“It Takes Two was born as a passion project that Hazelight spent years perfecting, and our team has been humbled with the growth of our vibrant community over the past year. With the Nintendo Switch version, we get to welcome new players into the game’s magical world,” said Josef Fares, Founder and Game Director at Hazelight Studios. “Turn Me Up Games has excelled in bringing It Takes Two’s immersive world to Nintendo Switch.”

“As fans of It Takes Two and Hazelight, we’ve taken great care in bringing this beloved, award-winning title and its adventurous spirit to new players on Nintendo Switch,” said Scott Cromie, Executive Producer at Turn Me Up Games. “We loved collaborating with the Hazelight team and are excited for players to experience the incredibly fun co-op of It Takes Two, even on the go.”

Starting today, players can dive into It Takes Two’s thrilling couch co-op with a separate set of Joy-Cons or a pro controller per player, local wireless play by linking two Switch consoles, or online co-op with another Switch player. Those who own the game can also invite a friend to play for free using Friend’s Pass**, tackling ever-changing challenges that can only be solved together.

The critically-acclaimed title lets players step into the shoes of Cody and May, two humans trapped after a magic spell turns them into dolls, all while encountering ridiculous challenges around every corner. The unpredictable nature of each level will bring players through a uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience that tells a universal story of relationships, as Cody and May must work together to save their fractured marriage on the brink of divorce.

It Takes Two is available in retail and digital storefronts for Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Origin, EA App and Steam) for $39.99.

For more information and to stay up to date on It Takes Two for Nintendo Switch, visit https://www.ea.com/games/it-takes-two/about/nintendo-switch and the two accompanying blogs that further detail its Co-op Requirements.

Watch the launch trailer here.

*Based on time zone differences across regions, It Takes Two will be coming to the Nintendo Switch™ on November 4, 2022 for the majority of regions, or November 5, 2022 for Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

**Friend’s Pass requires installation of the Friend’s Pass and applicable platform account. Online play requires a friend on the same platform. One user must own the full game in order for the co-op player to play the full game.

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo of America Inc.

