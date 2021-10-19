IT Consulting Firm Intact Technology to Expand Fairfax County Headquarters, Create More Than 40 New Jobs

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FairfaxCounty–Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that Intact Technology, a software consulting and managed services firm, will invest more than $700,000 to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County and create more than 40 jobs.

In 2020, the company relocated its headquarters from Greenbelt, Md., to its new Virginia location at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the expansion project. The company will expand its headquarters as it hires new employees.

“Intact is breaking the traditional IT consulting model with our focus on speed, simplicity, value, and risk reduction through our IT operations software implementation and managed service offering,” said Intact Technology President Jason Hampel. “The demand for our game-changing approach from federal agencies and Fortune 1000 companies is driving tremendous growth. By residing in Virginia and Fairfax County, we are in the center of a progressive community full of other thought leaders to grow with and learn from.”

Intact has deployed the first fixed-price, outcome-based, customer-focused consulting service. Its laser focus on driving customer success through speed and agility has helped some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies do more with less, faster, and accelerate digital transformation.

“We are delighted to see Intact Technology expanding so quickly after moving to Northern Virginia, because its IT consulting focus is a great match for the tech-talent pipeline that we are attracting and growing here,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “We are proud of the second vote of confidence the company has made in our business climate.”

“I congratulate and thank Intact Technology for growing in Reston,” said Fairfax County Supervisor Walter Alcorn (Hunter Mill District). “Their growth is evidence of our dynamic business environment that helps fulfill one of the original seven founding principles of this community – that Reston should be a financial success.”

The FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Intact Technology’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members: the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

Contacts

Alan Fogg, afogg@fceda.org, +1 571-213-5065; ecook@intact-tech.com