iSun Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Record fourth quarter propels company past its stated 2021 guidance of $45 million.

WILLISTON, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SIRC #benzinga–iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the “Company,” or “iSun a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

Highlights

Full year revenue of $45.3 million representing 115% growth over 2020.

Full year margin improved by 300 basis points from 2020.

Fourth quarter revenue of $27.0 million compared to $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 190%.

Fourth quarter gross margin of 21%, an increase of 190 basis points over the same period 2020.

Total assets increased to $103.7 million in 2021 from $19.6 million in 2020.

Management Commentary

“2021 was a milestone year for iSun,” commented iSun CEO Jeff Peck. “We successfully built a solar service platform capable of addressing the generational opportunity presented by EV adoption and decarbonization. While doing so, we delivered on our promise to grow revenues by more than doubling our 2020 revenues, exceeding our revenue guidance, and increasing shareholder equity by 650%. The fourth quarter 2021 provided our newly assembled leadership team their first opportunity to collaborate, and we are thrilled with the results. We are excited to continue these synergies into 2022, and to seeing what we can accomplish with our platform across a full calendar year.”

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

iSun reported fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $27 million representing a $17.7 million or 190% increase over the same period in the prior year. iSun reported full year 2021 revenue of $45.2 million, a $24.3 million or 115% increase over 2020. Revenue growth was driven by the continued execution of iSun’s Commercial and Industrial project backlog, the addition of a new Professional Services revenue stream and continued deployment of iSun’s EV Infrastructure.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $5.6 million compared to $1.8 million during the fourth quarter in the prior year, an increase of 214%. Gross margins for the fourth quarter were 21%, compared to 19.1% during the same period in the prior year. Gross profit for the year was $4.6 million, representing a $3.8 million or 214% increase over 2020. Gross Margin improvements were attributed to iSun’s diversification into new solar segments and services, and improved operating efficiencies.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of $0.5 million. When adjusted for one-time expenses related to M&A transactions, adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million.

SunCommon – iSun’s residential division – has customer orders of $19.2 million expected to be completed in the next four to six months, their commercial division has a contracted backlog of approximately $9.3 million expected to be completed within six to eight months, and the industrial and municipal division a contracted backlog of $73.8 million expected to be completed within twelve to 18 months. iSun’s utility division has over 550 MW of projects currently under development. iSun expects the first of these projects to commence development late in the third quarter of 2022.

Total assets increased on December 31, 2021, to $103.7 million from $19.6 million at December 31, 2020. The increase is attributable to numerous strategic investments made throughout 2021 as well as the four acquisitions completed during 2021.

Stockholder equity increase to $60 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $8 million at December 2020.

Outlook

iSun currently remains optimistic about the long-term outlook for the solar industry and its ability to capitalize on such growth. By servicing every segment of the solar marketplace with a comprehensive suite of services and products, iSun is capable of quickly responding to demand fluctuations in any one sector, or supply chain disruptions affecting any one service. iSun continues to study the impacts of recent market developments on each of its divisions and will revise its guidance if it feels there is a need to do so.

iSun, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2021 and 2020 ​ 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 2,242,083 $ 699,154 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 14,337,310 6,215,957 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 4,003,979 1,354,602 Inventory 2,479,874 – Other current assets 1,070,632 214,963 Total current assets 24,133,878 8,484,676 Property and equipment: Building and improvements 966,603 672,727 Vehicles 2,908,472 1,199,535 Tools and equipment 3,126,673 508,846 Software 234,246 – Construction in process 3,291 – Solar arrays 6,859,374 6,386,025 ​ 14,098,659 8,767,133 Less accumulated depreciation (3,056,406 ) (2,647,333 ) ​ 11,042,253 6,119,800 Other Assets: Captive insurance investment 270,430 198,105 Goodwill 36,907,437 – Intangible assets 18,906,330 – Investments 12,420,496 4,820,496 Other assets 47,065 – ​ 68,551,758 5,018,601 Total assets $ 103,727,889 $ 19,623,077 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, includes book overdraft of $0 and $1.5 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively $ 13,187,456 $ 4,086,173 Accrued expenses 7,628,212 172,021 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 2,388,501 1,140,125 Due to stockholders – 24,315 Line of credit 4,468,298 2,482,127 Current portion of deferred compensation 31,000 28,656 Current portion of long-term debt 6,694,296 308,394 Total current liabilities 34,397,763 8,241,811 Long-term liabilities: Deferred compensation, net of current portion 27,884 62,531 Deferred tax liability 771,656 610,558 Warrant liability 148,013 1,124,411 Other liabilities 3,375,427 – Long-term debt, net of current portion 5,148,855 1,701,495 Total liabilities 43,869,598 11,740,806 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – 0.0001 par value 200,000 shares authorized, 0 and 200,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively – 20 Common stock – 0.0001 par value 49,000,000 shares authorized, 11,825,878 and 5,313,268 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 1,183 531 Additional paid-in capital 60,863,388 2,577,359 (Accumulated deficit)/Retained earnings (1,006,280 ) 5,304,361 Total Stockholders’ equity 59,858,291 7,882,271 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 103,727,889 $ 19,623,077

iSun, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ​ 2021 2020 ​ Earned revenue $ 45,311,660 $ 21,052,211 Cost of earned revenue 38,920,493 18,709,074 Gross profit 6,391,167 2,343,137 ​ Warehouse and other operating expenses 1,308,527 684,669 General and administrative expenses 13,382,014 3,343,895 Stock based compensation – general and administrative 2,315,125 – Total operating expenses 17,005,666 4,028,564 Operating loss (10,614,499 ) (1,685,427 ) ​ Other expenses ​ Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan 2,000,000 1,496,468 Change in fair value of warrant liability 976,398 (975,728 ) Interest expense (517,718 ) (302,542 ) ​ Loss before income taxes (8,155,819 ) (1,467,229 ) Benefit for income taxes (1,914,841 ) (487,173 ) ​ Net loss (6,240,978 ) (980,056 ) ​ Preferred stock dividend (69,663 ) (275,556 ) ​ Net loss available to shares of common stockholders $ (6,310,641 ) $ (1,255,612 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding Basic and diluted 9,264,919 5,301,471 Basic and diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.24 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this presentation are discussions and reconciliations of earnings before interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA adjusted for certain non-cash, non-recurring or non-core expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to net loss in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain non-cash and other expenses, certain legal services costs, professional and consulting fees and expenses, and one-time Reverse Merger and Recapitalization expenses and certain adjustments. We believe that these non-GAAP measures illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, the other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Using only the non-GAAP financial measures, particularly Adjusted EBITDA, to analyze our performance would have material limitations because such calculations are based on a subjective determination regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. We compensate for these limitations by presenting both the GAAP and non-GAAP measures of our operating results. Although other companies may report measures entitled “Adjusted EBITDA” or similar in nature, numerous methods may exist for calculating a company’s Adjusted EBITDA or similar measures. As a result, the methods that we use to calculate Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their non-GAAP measures.

The reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are shown in the table below:

​ Year ended



December 31, ​ 2021 2020 Net loss $ (6,240,978 ) $ (980,056 ) Depreciation and amortization 981,975 585,690 Interest expense 517,718 302,542 Stock compensation 2,315,125 – Change in fair value of warrant liability (976,398 ) 975,728 Income tax (benefit) (1,914,841 ) (487,173 ) EBITDA (5,317,399 ) 396,731 Other costs(1) 1,418,135 – Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,899,264 ) $ 396,731 Weighted Average shares outstanding 9,264,919 5,301,471 Adjusted EPS $ (0.42 ) $ 0.07

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted service provider to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 600 megawatts of solar systems. Today, iSun is focused on accelerating the adoption of solar energy. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of solar services for each stage of solar development across all segments of the solar marketplace – residential, commercial, industrial & municipal, and utility. Additionally, iSun designs and installs electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit http://www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

