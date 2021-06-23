IS&S Raises Delivery Rates In Support of Demand for Pilatus PC-24 Increased Production

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) announced today that it is raising delivery rates on its Utilities Management System (UMS) for the Pilatus PC-24 Super Versatile Jet to support rising demand for the aircraft. IS&S’s UMS is standard equipment on every production PC-24.

“We offer Pilatus congratulations on the success of their remarkable PC-24, the world’s first Super Versatile Jet”, IS&S commented. The IS&S Utilities Management System is able to provide integrated control of the PC-24’s systems from within the avionics suite, and also implement a seamless automation of various normal and emergency tasks, all working to reduce crew workload and improve safety conditions.

The IS&S UMS controls more than 20 independent federated PC-24 systems. Its versatility enables automatic and constant monitoring of the aircaft’s sensors and controls the aircaft’s actuators. Along with providing more precise (yet greatly simplified) control of the PC-24 systems, the UMS alleviates wire clutter and improves system redundancy. And the IS&S UMS is an open-architecture system, allowing Pilatus to design and/or refine control and monitor algorithms, in-house.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS) and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

This release may contain certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors such as those discussed in filings made by the Company with the SEC, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Jason Zywalewski



+1 610.646.9800 x 609



jzywalewski@innovative-ss.com