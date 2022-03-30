Island Names Ellen Roeckl as Chief Marketing Officer

Former marketing leader at Fastly, Symantec brings extensive B2B technology experience to enterprise software start-up

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Island, developer of the Enterprise Browser, has expanded its senior leadership team with the appointment of Ellen Roeckl as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Roeckl joins Island with decades of experience leading integrated marketing efforts at B2B technology leaders including Fastly, Symantec and Juniper Networks, as well as multiple executive leadership roles at Weber Shandwick, one of the world’s largest communications firms.





As Island CMO, Roeckl will oversee the company’s communications and business marketing strategy as it continues its rapid growth, following its recent Series B financing. Roeckl brings a strong track record of customer engagement success powered by a hands-on approach to execution and deep industry insight.

“What Island is doing and the impact it can have on cybersecurity and IT is extraordinary,” said Roeckl. “The Enterprise Browser challenges our preconceived notions of what work should be, and I’m thrilled to join the Island team to help drive growth and tell this story to our customers, prospects, partners and other important stakeholders.”

“When it came to marketing leadership at Island, we sought a proven professional poised to assume the challenge of communicating a completely new approach to work that resonates with our audiences,” said Mike Fey, co-founder, CEO, Island. “Ellen’s keen understanding of the security market and her results-driven thinking align perfectly with our company’s overall goals for category building and growth.”

Island’s Enterprise Browser is the first solution to provide a Chromium-based user experience while integrating the core needs of the business directly within the browser itself. The Enterprise Browser delivers security control, visibility and governance at every user touchpoint, without getting in the way of productivity.

To learn more about career development opportunities at Island, visit www.island.io/careers.

About Island

Island, the Enterprise Browser is the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Led by experienced leaders of the enterprise security and browser technology space and backed by leading venture funds – Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts and Stripes – Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world. Island is based in Dallas with research and development in Tel Aviv and can be reached at info@island.io or (866) 832-7114.

Contacts

For more information contact:



Hannah Carroll/Mary Amenta



Matter Communications for Island



island@matternow.com