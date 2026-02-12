ISG to Study Specialty Analytics, AI Services for Insurance

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens® report will evaluate providers shaping how insurers apply analytics and AI to pricing, risk selection and claims outcomes

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #AI--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining specialist providers of advanced analytics and AI that help insurance organizations improve profitability, optimize operations and strengthen trust.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens® report, called Specialty Analytics and AI Services — Insurance, scheduled to be released in August 2026. The report will cover companies offering analytics and AI services across the insurance value chain, excluding large IT service providers and analytics platform vendors.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

With rising customer expectations, increasingly complex risk profiles and more sophisticated fraud, insurers are accelerating the adoption of advanced analytics and AI. Specialist analytics and AI providers play a critical role in the insurance sector with deep domain expertise, reusable intellectual property and emerging technologies. These capabilities are reshaping product design, pricing accuracy and demand forecasting through more granular risk segmentation and dynamic models. They also enable insurers to introduce more targeted distribution and personalized customer experiences.

“In claims management and fraud analytics, next-generation AI models are enabling faster triage, more accurate severity prediction and proactive fraud detection,” said Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader at ISG. “Specialist providers are helping insurers operationalize these capabilities, improving outcomes across traditional and digital channels.”

ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 20 specialist analytics and AI service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce one quadrant representing the analytics and AI services the insurance enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The quadrant is:

Specialty Analytics and AI Services — Insurance, evaluating analytics and AI service providers with proven experience in actuarial modeling, underwriting automation, and claims and fraud detection. Providers are assessed on their ability to integrate analytics across complex carrier environments and deliver measurable business outcomes.

The study will cover the global specialty analytics and AI services — insurance market and examine products and services available globally. ISG analysts Manav Deep Sachdeva and Saravanan M S will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as specialist analytics providers for the insurance industry can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2026 ISG Provider Lens® evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research.

About ISG Provider Lens® Research

The ISG Provider Lens® Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3100

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG

+1 978-518-4520

isg@matternow.com