ISG to Study Providers of AI, Analytics for Supply Chains

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens® report will evaluate services that help enterprises use data to make supply chains more predictive, efficient, resilient

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #AI--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers that optimize operational workflows and enhance supply chain execution using advanced, data-driven AI solutions.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens® report, called Specialty Analytics and AI Services — Supply Chain, scheduled to be released in May 2026. The report will cover companies that specialize in analytics and AI services for supply chain functions.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Supply chain operations are becoming increasingly dynamic due to volatile demand, expanding supplier networks, shifting regulations and rising costs. Enterprises using traditional rule-based models and siloed operations struggle to scale their supply chains across global networks and respond to disruptions. As a result, supply chain decision-makers are modernizing their ecosystems to enable data-driven, predictive decision-making. Companies are blending advanced analytics, computer vision, digital twins and generative AI to build resilient, adaptive and future-ready supply chains.

“Enterprises take in growing amounts of data from enterprise resource planning, industry operations and IoT devices, but fragmented and low-quality data often slows AI adoption,” said Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader at ISG. “Many organizations are accelerating investments in targeted AI solutions to unlock faster, smarter supply chain decisions.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 25 providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce one quadrant representing the specialty supply-chain analytics and AI services that typical enterprises are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The quadrant is:

Specialty Analytics and AI Services — Supply Chain, evaluating providers that deliver AI and analytics services to integrate supply chain data and modernize supply chain functions. The providers are assessed on their ability to synthesize data from multiple sources and use AI and ML to generate real-time, actionable insights.

The study will cover the global market for supply-chain specialty analytics and AI services and examine services available globally, excluding large service providers and platform vendors. ISG analysts Manav Deep Sachdeva and Saravanan M S will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as supply-chain specialty analytics and AI service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2026 ISG Provider Lens® evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research.

About ISG Provider Lens® Research

The ISG Provider Lens® Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

