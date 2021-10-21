ISG to Release Study on Salesforce Service Providers

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will look at technology providers offering both implementation and managed application services

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #CRMAnalytics–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers supporting enterprise adoption and management of Salesforce solutions.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Salesforce Ecosystem Partners, scheduled to be released in February. The report will cover implementation services and managed application services offered by Salesforce technology partners.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report covers service providers catering to both the midmarket and large enterprise client markets, said Bill Huber, partner, Digital Platforms and Solutions, for ISG. “A distinction is made between large enterprise clients and the midmarket due to the significantly higher need for Salesforce integration into the complex application landscapes of large enterprise clients,” he said. “Large enterprises need to satisfy both global and local requirements, across a more diverse portfolio of operating units, and require corresponding delivery capabilities from service providers.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 120 Salesforce technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the Salesforce space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants are:

Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises , including providers of implementation services for Salesforce applications as well as integration services to combine these applications with other major standard software solutions that are usually part of the complex system landscape of large and globally operating enterprise clients. The services include consulting, configuring and implementing applications for a client, integration within a customer’s system landscape, data migration and go-live support.

, including providers of implementation services for Salesforce applications as well as integration services to combine these applications with other major standard software solutions that are usually part of the complex system landscape of large and globally operating enterprise clients. The services include consulting, configuring and implementing applications for a client, integration within a customer’s system landscape, data migration and go-live support. Implementation Services for Core Cloud for the Midmarket , addressing providers that specialize in Salesforce Sales, Service and Commerce Clouds. These products are broadly considered the core clouds of Salesforce. These providers primarily take an agile approach to implementation and focus on cases where less integration is required, a situation typical for medium- and small-size clients. An important aspect of the services they offer revolves around consulting on the redesign of processes while using Salesforce applications.

, addressing providers that specialize in Salesforce Sales, Service and Commerce Clouds. These products are broadly considered the core clouds of Salesforce. These providers primarily take an agile approach to implementation and focus on cases where less integration is required, a situation typical for medium- and small-size clients. An important aspect of the services they offer revolves around consulting on the redesign of processes while using Salesforce applications. Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud for the Midmarket , covering providers that specialize in Salesforce Marketing Cloud for cases where the need for real-time integration into a complex system landscape is limited, a situation more typical for medium- and small-size clients. Deep knowledge of marketing-specific features such as the use of media and multi-channel approaches for information gathering, customer experience and digital customer journey optimization are essential for providers.

, covering providers that specialize in Salesforce Marketing Cloud for cases where the need for real-time integration into a complex system landscape is limited, a situation more typical for medium- and small-size clients. Deep knowledge of marketing-specific features such as the use of media and multi-channel approaches for information gathering, customer experience and digital customer journey optimization are essential for providers. Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises , including providers with the capability to offer managed services for maintenance and support functions that include monitoring, remote support, centralized management of Salesforce applications, data quality management, data security and compliance. In the case of large enterprise clients, this usually includes the capability to provide these services in the context of global reach and complex application landscapes comprising a variety of solutions from different software providers.

, including providers with the capability to offer managed services for maintenance and support functions that include monitoring, remote support, centralized management of Salesforce applications, data quality management, data security and compliance. In the case of large enterprise clients, this usually includes the capability to provide these services in the context of global reach and complex application landscapes comprising a variety of solutions from different software providers. Managed Application Services for Midmarket , covering services similar to those for large enterprise clients, including providers with the capability to offer managed services for maintenance and support functions that include monitoring, remote support, centralized management of Salesforce applications, data quality management, data security and compliance. The basic difference arises from the usually lower integration needs, and, in many cases, from a more regional focus of midmarket clients.

, covering services similar to those for large enterprise clients, including providers with the capability to offer managed services for maintenance and support functions that include monitoring, remote support, centralized management of Salesforce applications, data quality management, data security and compliance. The basic difference arises from the usually lower integration needs, and, in many cases, from a more regional focus of midmarket clients. Implementation Services for Analytics Solutions on Salesforce, addressing providers of CRM analytics implementation services related to Salesforce. In addition to data available in Salesforce instances, these solutions may use third-party data, such as market research or geographical data. Services include consulting, development of data definitions, configuring data management and implementing reports and respective visualizations.

The report will cover the global Salesforce market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany and Brazil. ISG analysts Rainer Suletzki and Mauricio Ohtani will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Salesforce ecosystem service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Erik Arvidson, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 617 755 2985



isg@matternow.com