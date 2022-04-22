ISG to Publish Report on Enabling the Future of Work

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate services and solutions for planning and achieving post-pandemic workplace transformation

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #DigitalServiceDesk–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of workplace services and solutions that are helping enterprises attract and retain employees.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Future of Work – Services and Solutions 2022, scheduled to be released in September. The report will cover providers offering services and solutions for workplace strategy transformation, digital service desk and workplace support, employee engagement and productivity, unified endpoint management and other workplace capabilities.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

After two years of disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises have recognized that the workplace of the past is gone for good. Many employees expect to be able to work from anywhere, while others have left the workforce altogether. ISG predicts the future of work will be hybrid and will incorporate three types of workplaces: the Digital Workplace, or underlying technology; the Physical Workplace, which may be an office, home or remote site; and the Human Workplace, including methods, processes and culture.

“The pandemic shrunk the labor pool and changed worker expectations in many industries,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “This makes it more important than ever for competitive companies to offer an empowering, engaging and empathic work environment. A laptop and a support line are not enough.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 150 workplace services and solutions providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce seven quadrants representing the digital workplace services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The seven quadrants to be covered are:

Workplace Strategy Transformation Services, evaluating consulting providers that can formulate workplace strategies, design post-pandemic workplace architectures and help clients develop roadmaps to reach their transformation goals.

Managed Workplace Services – End User Technology, assessing providers of managed services for end-user technologies, including devices, applications, cloud workspaces and security, that traditionally have been rolled out and secured by enterprise IT departments.

Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services, covering providers of services that allow employees to work from anywhere at any time, including automated, proactive technical support and cloud platforms for provisioning always-on systems.

Managed Employee Experience Services, evaluating providers of value-added services to enable workplace technology and enhance end-user experiences, associating employee experience with measurable business results.

Unified Endpoint Management, assessing global software vendors that offer unified endpoint management (UEM) products to help enterprises manage smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and smart devices with full enterprise mobility management (EMM).

Unified Communications and Collaboration as Service UCCaaS), covering software solution vendors offering UCCaaS, a cloud-based product that enables business communication and collaboration across multiple channels and devices, cutting costs and increasing scalability, security and reliability.

Employee Engagement and Productivity, evaluating software solutions to enhance workers’ productivity and engagement, including enterprise social networks, next-generation intranet solutions and workflow management and automation.

The study will cover the global workplace service and solution market and examine products and services available in the U.S., U.K., Nordics, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia and Brazil.

A separate report, addressing public-sector organizations, will offer objective guidance on providers with experience in digital workplace services for this segment. Public-sector organizations face many of the same challenges as commercial enterprises, but typically with more restrictions on acquisition, staffing, management, reporting and operations. They are now under pressure to modernize with diminished funds and reduced staff. The report will address state, local and non-governmental organizations but not the U.S. federal government.

ISG analysts Mrinal Rai, Elaine Barth, Kevin Turner, Richard Marshall, Jochen Steudle, Craig Baty, Roman Pelzel, Phil Harpur, Sonam Chawla, Angie Kho and Keanu Ghrab will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. A separate brochure provides details on the report for the U.S. public sector. Companies not listed as workplace service and solution providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of future-of-work services as observed by ISG advisors.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

