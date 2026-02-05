ISG to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #earningsdates--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, said today it will release its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at approximately 4:15 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

The firm will host a conference call with investors and industry analysts at 9 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, the following day, Friday, March 6. Dial-in details are as follows:

The dial-in number for U.S. participants is +1 (800) 715-9871 .

. International participants should call +1 (646) 307-1963 .

. The security code to access the call is 6145572.

Participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible on ISG’s investor relations page for approximately four weeks following the call.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

