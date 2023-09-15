ISG Sourcing Industry Week Draws Record Attendance, Including Some of the Biggest Names in Business

Weeklong gathering in Dallas, featuring two industry conferences and a gala awards dinner, attracts 750 executives

ISG delivers findings of first-ever State of Applied Generative AI Market report, provides sneak peek of new, SaaS-based next-gen sourcing solution

Hosted by ISG, the largest sourcing advisor in the world, with more than $450 billion in advised transactions to its credit, Sourcing Industry Week featured two major conferences and a gala awards dinner celebrating industry leadership.

More than 100 major companies were represented at the weeklong gathering at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa. Among them were Accenture, Capgemini, Carnival Cruise Lines, Deloitte, EY, The Home Depot, IBM, Infosys, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kyndryl, Medtronic, Prudential, Tata, T-Mobile, Unisys and Worley.

The week kicked off with the 2023 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference (SIC), the industry’s premier annual event for service and technology providers, September 11–13, followed by the ISG SourceIT conference, September 14–15, focusing on ways to leverage technology to optimize costs across the enterprise and with external partners.

In between the two events, on the evening of September 13, ISG hosted a gala dinner to celebrate the 2023 winners of ISG’s Sourcing Industry Awards, including the ISG Paragon Awards™ for North America, recognizing outstanding enterprise-provider partnerships; the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, honoring companies named Leaders or Rising Stars in ISG’s provider evaluation research, and the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, recognizing superior service delivery based on direct enterprise feedback.

“This was our biggest and best Sourcing Industry Week ever,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman of ISG and president of ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “We had a record turnout, demonstrating the high value enterprises and providers see in our market insights and the opportunity to engage with our ISG market-makers face-to-face. This year, especially, interest was very high in learning about the state of the generative AI market, buyer intentions amid an uncertain economic environment, and ways providers and enterprises can collaborate on ongoing cost optimization to fund future digital transformation programs.”

During the SIC, ISG presented the findings of its inaugural State of Applied Generative AI Market report, which showed that enterprises are pursuing practical applications of generative AI, while remaining cautious about the security, legal and ethical risks of this new technology. The report notes that 85 percent of enterprises consider investments in generative AI over the next 24 months to be important or critical to their businesses.

Also, at the SIC, ISG offered a sneak peek of its next-gen sourcing platform to the provider community. The SaaS solution, expected to be commercially launched in the first quarter of 2024, will digitize all elements of ISG’s market-leading sourcing transactions business to better serve clients, improve transaction speed and efficiency and allow ISG to expand into other market segments.

During Sourcing Industry Week, clients and ISG advisors delivered keynote presentations and participated in panel discussions, breakout sessions and one-on-one meetings. Drawing on its real-world client engagements and industry-leading market intelligence, ISG experts shared insights on the latest demand trends and innovative solutions shaping the future of the digital economy.

