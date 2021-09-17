ISG recognizes HARMAN DTS as a leader in Provider Lens™ for Internet of Things Services and Solutions Report 2021

Named leader in IoT Consulting and Services, Connected Mobility, Consulting and Services

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets announced that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has been recognized as a leader in IoT Capabilities and rated as a Rising Star for Managed IoT Services by ISG group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

In the most recent ISG Provider Lens™ for Internet of Things – Services and Solutions (U.S.) report for 2021, HARMAN DTS was recognized in the following quadrants:

IoT Consulting and Services – HARMAN was recognized as a LEADER in this quadrant for its robust product design and engineering with a 360-degree system development and integration capability; customer-first design thinking approach; and vertical specific IoT solution enablers/accelerators.

Connected Mobility Consulting and Services – HARMAN was recognized as a LEADER in this quadrant for its competitive edge in mobile connected services through its AccuAlertMe platform; cross-industry support across verticals; and its Automotive platform, Ignite, which remotely manages and updates the software and firmware on IoT devices.

Managed IoT Services – HARMAN was recognized as a RISING STAR in this quadrant for its complete portfolio of solutions and services that help overcome challenges of disparate technology platforms, increased maintenance/support cost of systems and infrastructure, IoT applications/personnel redundancy, and the consumerization of IoT. The company was also recognised for its solutions in connected homes, connected buildings, smart industry and retail, and complete ownership from sensor to cloud via its managed services.

“It is a proud moment for HARMAN DTS to lead the pack in the IoT space with our multi-shore service delivery, rich domain expertise and robust partnerships with reputed brands globally. Our endeavour towards partnering with clients, to bring their visionary ideas to life and blending the physical and digital towards solving changing human needs is what helped us to win this recognition. This recognition further motivates us to drive towards our ambition of being less B2B and more Human to Human (H2H). We look forward to developing life-changing technology and engaging with our customers to deliver superior experiences,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN.

Ron Exler, Director and Principal Analyst, ISG Research said, “HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions division offers IoT consulting and services informed by decades of connected electronics experience and Samsung innovation resources to bolster its IoT service offerings. ISG is impressed by its range of end-to-end IoT services delivering managed services, systems planning and integration, and mobile connected services.”

To learn more about the report, visit https://info.services.harman.com/2021ISGReport.html

For more information on HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit, visit https://services.harman.com

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Contacts

Soumi Bhattacharya



Soumi.Bhattacharya@harman.com