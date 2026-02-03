ISG Case Study Research Recognizes 58 Providers for Outstanding Work with Enterprise Clients

Nearly half of program submissions include embedding AI as a core capability in business transformation initiatives

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #AI--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, said today that submissions to its ISG Case Study Research Program increased by 35 percent in 2025, reflecting growing demand for enterprise transformation projects, especially those based on AI.

The program recognized 107 best-in-class engagements with enterprise clients ― ISG Case Study Standouts ― from 58 technology and business services providers. The case studies were selected from among a record-high 536 submissions received from providers during 2025. Entries were more geographically diverse, with higher numbers of global engagements and submissions from more regions. Nearly half of all use cases incorporated AI, up from about one-third in 2024, reflecting AI’s growing role as an embedded capability within broad-based enterprise initiatives.

“Enterprises are entering into long-term strategic partnerships for business transformation, enabled by advanced technologies and AI,” said Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and chief research officer. “In 2025, we saw AI-enabled approaches in a significantly larger share of submissions, alongside a continued emphasis on modernization.”

The research program identifies ISG Case Study Standouts based on factors including the uniqueness, complexity and impact of each use case and the provider’s commitment to the client’s goals. In evaluating the use cases, ISG found that long-term, strategic partnerships remain a key factor in successful engagements.

Operational transformation continued to dominate enterprise priorities, appearing as a strategic objective in a clear majority of use cases submitted for evaluation. Many emphasized modernization programs designed to improve resilience, agility and end-to-end operating efficiency, including ongoing efforts to reduce the role of legacy systems.

Among the 58 providers recognized for 2025, two ― Genpact and Infosys ― had seven or more standout use cases. Five providers ― Coforge, HCLTech, Hexaware, LTIMindtree and Stefanini ― had four or more named as standouts. Fourteen other providers had two or more standouts.

The ISG Case Study Research program is the only one of its kind that examines how enterprises partner with providers to uncover deep insights into factors common across the most successful AI and digital programs.

Case study submissions are independently validated by the enterprise client. Standouts are identified and selected by an independent ISG research review committee based on the objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved in the partnerships.

ISG Case Study Research informs the firm’s advisory work with enterprise clients, to both identify providers qualified to provide in-scope services, and to recommend those that should be considered as sourcing partners. The case studies also form the basis for the ISG Paragon Awards, which recognize the ongoing transformation of sourcing industry partnerships through new approaches and technologies.

For more information about the ISG Case Study Research program, visit the program website or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

