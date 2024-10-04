ISG Announces 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ North America Winners

Program recognizes innovative approaches to leveraging technology and new operating models for business success

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISGEvents–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has announced the winners of the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ for North America, which celebrate the use of new approaches and technologies in sourcing industry partnerships.





More than 70 applications were submitted for the annual North America program by 30 solution, technology or service providers. Winners in each category were selected by an independent expert panel of judges and announced at an ISG Sourcing Industry Awards gala dinner on Wednesday, September 25, at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa in Dallas.

Here are the winners of the 2024 North America awards:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider



Winner: Mastek with The Vitamin Shoppe®

Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients



Winner: Customertimes with Virginia Mental Health

Transformation: Successful transformation of an organization or key business function



Winner: Genpact with McKesson Corp

Workplace of the Future: Client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology



Winner: Avaya with American Heart Association

AI Pacesetter: Substantial business impact through the adoption of AI



Winner: Prophecy with The Texas Rangers

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards North America,” said John Boccuzzi, Jr., partner and president, ISG Research. “The most successful sourcing partnerships harness the strengths of both the enterprise and the provider to create IT structures and solutions that deliver business success. We are delighted to honor these visionary partnerships.”

The 2024 ISG Paragon Awards celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new approaches and digital technologies, including automation, cognitive solutions and artificial intelligence. Full details are available on the award website.

About ISG



ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

