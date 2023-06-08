ISG Adds Microsoft Power Automate to Its Code Quality Analyzer Platform

Platform enables users to create better automations, faster and with less re-work, lowering costs and improving control

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #AutomationAnywhere–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today launched the latest version of its ISG Code Quality Analyzer (CQA) platform, adding Microsoft Power Automate to the growing list of automation software that citizen developers can leverage to build their own bots.

The ISG CQA tool, part of the larger ISG Citizen Enablement Platform offering, enables clients to continually check the quality of automation code for multiple RPA automations. In addition to Microsoft Power Automate, the CQA currently provides code quality assurance for UiPath and Automation Anywhere software, with additional RPA software vendors to be added in the future.

The ISG Citizen Enablement Platform is a SaaS-based offering that facilitates faster RPA adoption across the enterprise by enabling citizen developers to develop and check their software bots and put them securely into production. Clients are able to add customized consulting services for additional support as they create their RPA tooling framework.

“Automation technologies are a game-changer for organizations of all types when they are implemented correctly, securely and at scale,” said Wayne Butterfield, partner, ISG Automation. “Our ISG Citizen Enablement Platform provides core training and rapid-scaling capabilities that help turbocharge any organization’s automation program.”

Code quality review is especially important for ensuring secure and effective deployment of RPA software, Butterfield noted. “Code review can be a time-consuming, manual process,” he said. “By automating the code review process for Microsoft Power Automate and other RPA technologies, our ISG CQA tool returns to clients an average of 4,000 hours a year and decreases code review hours by an average of nearly 80 percent.”

The ISG CQA tool receives automation files directly from the end user, instantly reviews the code against pre-configured best practice standards, rules and criteria and presents developers with an easy-to-interpret visual analytics dashboard. The dashboard provides a unified view of the code, variables, structure, flow and quality analysis for all uploaded automations across all teams and RPA platforms, and quickly identifies risks and security considerations in code before they can threaten a process or an enterprise.

“All this activity is captured and reported by the ISG CQA platform, which is a real game-changer for enterprises using Automation Centers of Excellence,” Butterfield said. “The CoE can easily scan the enterprise’s entire automation base, even across multiple automation platforms, and see every system, screen and object their organization has automated. This significantly improves their ability to leverage the many benefits of automation technology to deliver change and growth.”

Additional information on the ISG Citizen Enablement Platform and the ISG Code Quality Analyzer is available on the ISG website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press:



Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978-518-4520



isg@matternow.com