ISC Acquires NNB to Further Complement Its Transportation Offering

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California-based Integrated Specialty Coverages (“ISC”), a leading, multi-line program administrator that builds end-to-end insurance products utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) engineering and data analytics, announced that it has acquired West Hartford, Connecticut and Medford, Oregon-based Northeast National Brokerage (“NNB”), an MGA specializing in excess liability coverage for the petroleum distribution and trucking industries.

Launched in 2010 as a wholesale brokerage, it was always the goal of NNB founder Jack Kramer to transition the company into an MGA, which effectively happened in 2014. Since then, NNB has continued to grow and is a recognized leader in the highly specialized petroleum distribution and trucking excess liability space, serving retail and wholesale brokers nationwide.

“NNB is an ideal acquisition for ISC with its strong underwriting discipline and proven industry expertise,” said Tim Nickel, President of ISC. “We see real opportunity to add value by applying ISC’s data science and engineering capabilities to NNB’s existing programs and those in the pipeline.” This acquisition further extends ISC’s transportation offering, providing broker partners with the ability to expand their own specialization.

Finding the right buyer was a key consideration for founder Jack Kramer who will continue managing the NNB team as CEO. Merger and Acquisition Services Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Northeast National Brokerage. “The sale to ISC was the next step in NNB’s continued growth and progression,” said Kramer. “With ISC’s capabilities, we’ll be able to further improve our products and the way they are delivered to our markets.”

Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a leading, multi-line program administrator dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. ISC has built an end-to-end insurance platform by connecting a broad network of insurance markets and distribution channels with proprietary data analytics capabilities. The firm uses sophisticated technology and analytics to revolutionize how complex programs are underwritten and operated. They are joined by experienced professionals from all spheres of the insurance ecosystem. ISC’s strategy is focused on a combination of strategic M&A, data-driven decision making, as well as an innovative means of delivery. ISC provides its partners with high-quality service, competitive commission, and creative product delivery options to help expand their footprint in any desired line or class of business. Please visit: https://iscmga.com/

