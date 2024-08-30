iSAM Securities Announces Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific: Barry Flanigan Promoted to Head of Asia Pacific, Quentin Miller Appointed Head of Institutional Sales, Asia Pacific

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#iSAM–iSAM Securities has announced two key leadership appointments to enhance its growth and presence in the Asia Pacific region. Barry Flanigan, former Head of e-Trading, has transitioned to the Hong Kong office as the new Head of Asia Pacific. Joining him, Quentin Miller has been appointed as the Head of Institutional Sales, Asia Pacific.









Since the launch of iSAM Securities in 2013, Barry has been instrumental in its growth, delivering sophisticated trading solutions by leveraging the group’s proprietary high-performance technology, establishing iSAM Securities as a leading player in the industry.

Barry’s move will enhance regional leadership and increase autonomy of the Hong Kong office, enabling iSAM Securities to deliver even greater value to its APAC-based clients. Barry shared his excitement, stating, “Transitioning from London to lead in Asia-Pacific emphasizes our focus on strong leadership in this increasingly vital market, and I am looking forward to embracing this opportunity.”

Quentin Miller, the new Head of Institutional Sales, Asia Pacific, brings extensive FX industry experience and regional expertise. Previously Director of APAC at LMAX Group, Quentin was responsible for shaping the sales strategy for FX and Digital assets in Asia. Quentin expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying, “iSAM Securities is known for its excellent leadership and long-term vision. I look forward to contributing to its journey and delivering significant value to clients.”

Sam Johnson, Managing Director of iSAM Securities, added, “These changes improve our ability to support the growth of the Asia-Pacific region. I am looking forward to seeing how both Quentin and Barry take the Hong Kong office from strength to strength going forward.”

iSAM Securities¹, regulated by the FCA, SFC, and CTFC, and CIMA registered, is a leading algorithmic trading firm and trusted electronic market maker, providing liquidity, technology and prime services partner to institutional clients and trading venues globally. The firm offers full-service prime brokerage and execution via its cutting-edge proprietary technology, as well as market leading analytics, cleared through the group’s bank Prime Brokers. For further information, please visit, isam-securities.com or follow us on LinkedIn to keep up with updates at www.linkedin.com/company/isam-securities.

¹iSAM Securities (UK) Limited, iSAM Securities (HK) Limited, iSAM Securities (Global) Limited, iSAM Securities (USA) Inc., iSAM Securities Limited

